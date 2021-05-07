Free health careers summer camp open to high school students

This summer the Southside Virginia Area Health Education Center (SVAHEC) will provide a free virtual four-day Health Careers Summer Camp. Open to students in grades 9-12, the camp will provide the opportunity to attend one of two health careers summer camp sessions, scheduled June 21-24 and July 12-15. Each session is limited to 25 students.
Hosted by the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center in South Boston, SVAHEC serves 15 counties, including Halifax, Mecklenburg, Charlotte and Prince Edward. Its ultimate goal is the successful creation and improvement of a competitive health workforce throughout Virginia. The program strives to identify, motivate, recruit, train and retain a healthcare workforce committed to underserved populations.
“The goal of the summer camps is to have high school students walk away with increased knowledge allowing them to make a well-informed decision in pursuing a health career of their choice,” said Valerie Watson, director of SVAHEC.
During the sessions, students will learn about various health careers through hands-on discovery-based activities and exposure to healthcare education. There will also be an “ask the health professional” session, and health career information will be given.
“We hope the experience will help lead each of them to a future of economic prosperity, and instill in them a desire to return to the community in which they have rooted ties,” said Watson.
Thanks to the generosity of sponsors J.E. Burton Construction, Inc. and Comfort Systems USA, the cost to attend is free and each student will receive a summer camp kit that will include hands-on activities for each student to work on during the 4-day virtual camp.
Registration is open through June 4. Interested students can register at www.bit.ly/aheccamp. For more information, contact Valerie Watson at 434-572-5493 or ahec@svhec.org.