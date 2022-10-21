Lady Phoenix Capture Four Wins on Week

The Mecklenburg High School varsity volleyball team played four straight nights last week and captured all four matches to improve to 12-6 on the campaign as they prepare for the Piedmont District tournament that will get underway on Thursday evening.
“These girls showed their true potential this week and showed their grit and fortitude as well winning four in a row on consecutive nights,” Mecklenburg coach Justin Kirkland said. “I am honestly impressed with how the girls responded to a rough week. They showed they can beat anyone on any given night.”
The Lady Phoenix topped Dinwiddie and Halifax by 3-1 scores and topped Magna Vista and Martinsville by 3-0 scores.
Grace Newcomb and Paige Springer led Mecklenburg with six kills apiece in the win over Magna Vista while Newcomb added 10 assists. Whitney Polster and Newcomb led the Lady Phoenix with eight kills apiece against Halifax while Newcomb tallied 15 assists and Lillie Puryear added 11. Newcomb totaled eight kills in the win over Martinsville while Tori Powell added six. Puryear led the team with 12 assists.
The Lady Phoenix will likely finish fourth in the regular season standings and would host a quarterfinal game on Thursday, likely against Magna Vista. The tournament semifinals and finals will be played next Monday and Wednesday at Tunstall High School.
JV’s Go 2-1 on Week
The Mecklenburg JV volleyball team (12-3) went 2-1 on the court last week. The Baby Phoenix topped Martinsville 2-0 and Halifax 2-1 but fell 2-0 to Magna Vista.