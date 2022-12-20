The Brunswick High School varsity girls’ basketball team improved to 5-0 on the season after cruising past Westmoreland HS 47-21 on Saturday evening in Lawrenceville.
The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 19-9 lead in the first half and then blew the game wide open with a 24-8 run in the third quarter.
Alexandria Harrison had a big game for Brunswick scoring 25 points while Lakera Hill scored 19 and Brianna Simmons added five.
Brunswick……10 9 24 6 – 47
Westmoreland…5 4 8 4 - 21
Brunswick – Hill 19, Simmons 5, Harrison 25.
Westmoreland – Williams 1, Delaney 3, Gaskins 5, Dameron 4, Garcia 3, Brown 1, Moore 4.
Brunswick, 59-14
The Lady Bulldogs got off to a 12-6 lead in the first quarter at Sussex-Central HS on Friday night behind seven points from Harrison.
Harrison scored eight points in the second quarter while Simmons scored six as Brunswick took a commanding 34-9 lead to the halftime break on the way to a 59-14 victory.
The Lady Bulldogs shutout Sussex 14-0 in the third quarter behind six points from Harrison and Brunswick cruised down the stretch.
Harrison led the Lady Bulldogs with 21 points while Simmons scored 12 and Amber Hicks added nine.
Brunswick……..12 22 14 11 - 59
Sussex………..…6 3 0 5 – 14
Brunswick – Seward 4, Teldo 2, Hicks 9, M. Smith 4, A. Smith 2, Easter 5, Simmons 12, Harrison 21.
Sussex-Central – Crocker 1, Molton 11, Stringfield 2.
Brunswick, 44-29
Brunswick overcame a slow start in the first quarter to shutout visiting Franklin 9-0 in the second quarter to take a 15-14 halftime lead at home last Wednesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs outscored Franklin 9-3 in the third quarter and cruised down the stretch to a 44-29 victory.
Harrison led Brunswick with 14 points on the night while Hill added eight.
Brunswick………6 9 9 19 - 44
Franklin………..14 0 3 12 – 29
Brunswick – Seward 2, Teldo 3, Hill 8, Powell 4, Smith 2, Easter 4, Simmons 4, Brandon 2, Harrison 14
Franklin – Everette 11, Barrett 3, Battle 7, Picot 6, Ricks 2.
Brunswick, 53-18
The Lady Bulldogs rolled past ARGS 53-18 in their district opener last Monday night.
Brunswick jumped out to a 11-4 lead in the opening quarter and took a 26-9 lead to the halftime break.
Everyone saw plenty of action in the second half in the lopsided victory.
Harrison led Brunswick with 14 points while Hill added nine.
Kaylin Young led ARGS with 12 points.
Brunswick…..11 15 20 7 – 53
ARGS………..4 5 3 6 – 18
Brunswick – Seward 2, Hicks 2, Hill 9, Powell 2, Hill 6, Smith 5, Easter 2, S. Harrison 5, Simmons 6, A. Harrison 14.
ARGS – Young 12, Riggs 6.