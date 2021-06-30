MCPS Summer food sites and times

Mecklenburg County Public Schools is participating in the 2021 Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the Program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, political affiliation, or against otherwise qualified persons with disabilities, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided at the sites as follows:
- Chase City Elementary: June 28-August 4, Monday-Thursday
- Clarksville Elementary: June 28-August 4, Monday-Thursday
- Lacrosse Elementary: June 28-August 4, Monday-Thursday
- South Hill Elementary: June 28-August 4, Monday-Thursday
- Bluestone Middle School: June 28-August 4, Monday-Thursday, Lunch Only 12:00-1:00p.m.
- Bluestone High School: June 28-August 4, Monday-Thursday, Lunch Only 12:00-1:00p.m.
- Park View Middle School: June 28-August 4, Monday-Thursday, Lunch Only 12:00-1:00p.m.
- Park View High School: August 4-August 13, Monday-Thursday, Lunch Only 12:00-1:00p.m.
Children must be pre-enrolled to receive lunch from the following sites:
- We Care in South Hill: June 28-August 12, Monday-Thursday, Lunch Only 12:00-1:00p.m.
- Centenary Day Care in Chase City: June 28-August 4, Monday-Thursday, Lunch Only 12:00-1:00p.m.
- Little Lamb of God in South Hill: June 28-August 12, Monday-Thursday, Lunch Only 12:00-1:00p.m.
Sites will be closed on July 5, July 15, and July 19.
Breakfast will be 8:00-9:00a.m. and Lunch will be 11:00a.m.-12:00p.m. unless otherwise noted.