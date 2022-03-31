- Additional Registration Day
- Residents of the Chase City Area
- Tuesday, April 5
- 9a.m.-6p.m.
Please wear a mask and follow all COVID guidelines and precautions
Items to Bring:
- Original Birth Certificate
- Immunization Record
- Proof of Residency (2 forms)
- Drivers License
- Proof of Income (2021 W-2, 1040 Tax form, 6 most recent pay stubs, current TANF or SSI statement, current SNAP benefits letter with monthly income)
Please come and register even if you do not currently have all of the above items. Proof of residency and income are required to determine eligibility. The immunization record is due by the time your child starts school in the fall.
If you are registering for PRE-K, the child must attend with you. A screening may be conducted during the registration, if time permits.
Pre-K students must be four years old “on or before” September 30th, 2022.
Please make every effort to have all required documentation to the school by August 1, 2022.