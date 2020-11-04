MCPS considers face-to-face for Middle Schools

Mecklenburg County parents received an all-call Monday evening regarding a plan currently under consideration that would allow for middle school students to come back for in-person teaching.
The plan—which is still optional for parents—would operate on an alternating A/B schedule wherein group one would go in-person for Week A while group two operated virtually and vice-versa for Week B. This new schedule will require the schools to modify their current models for both remote and in-person teaching.
The plan is designed around the idea that keeping students together in small groups of about twelve per class will allow for some control over the spread of the virus. In the case that a teacher or student were to test positive for the virus, this plan would allow for a smaller number of students to quarantine.
So far, the elementary schools have seen the spread of the virus successfully minimized thanks to the ability to keep children together in small, confined groups. In order to replicate this for the middle schools, teachers would be the ones moving between classrooms during the day rather than the students.
Students would be attending school four days a week—Monday through Thursday—on their given in-person week. Fridays will remain virtual learning days for everyone. Additionally, ESL and special needs students will continue attending classes daily in-person.
Nichols stated in the update video posted to Loom, that no such option exists for high school students likely due to the high variants in their schedules.
As elementary students are required to now, middle schools students would have to abide by mask and social distancing guidelines to keep everyone as safe as possible. Nichols also outlined the success of Mecklenburg County Schools’ health screening measures both at home and again at school.
Of course, transportation is one of the main issues in regards to the return of middle school students. Many bus drivers have not returned this year due to poor health and other such variables that could put them at risk.
Ideally, Nichols would like for middle school students to be able to return to schools by the end of Thanksgiving break, but that all depends on the turnout of the surveys being conducted and the success of the plan brought forth. Nichols stated at the Monday board meeting that they still have a lot of surveys to conduct regarding parents interest for in-person learning the second nine weeks.