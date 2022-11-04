Baby Phoenix Roll to First Home Win

The Mecklenburg County High School junior varsity football team captured its home opener by topping visiting Southampton 44-20 last Monday night in Baskerville.
The victory improved the local team to 2-1-1 on the season.
The Baby Phoenix got things started early when Shamareon Rainey broke free from two tackles and ran 96-yards for a touchdown on the local team’s second possession of the night. Landon Funderburk added a 2-point conversion run for an 8-0 lead at the 2:10 mark of the first quarter.
Following a Southampton punt, Mecklenburg quarterback Derrion Brooks hooked up with Bronson Ross on a 65-yard touchdown pass. Brooks added a 2-point conversion run for a 16-0 lead at the 9:36 mark of the second quarter.
After Southampton scored on a 38-yard touchdown pass, the Baby Phoenix came right back as Brooks connected with Burdell Haskins, Jr., on a 39-yard pass and Lewis on a 29-yard pass completion. Alvian Lewis scored on a 1-yard touchdown run and Funderburk added a 2-point conversion for a 24-6 lead at the 4:24 mark of the second quarter.
The Baby Indians added a score late in the quarter to trim the Mecklenburg lead to 24-14 at the halftime break.
Southampton cut further into the lead after returning the second half kickoff for a 60-yard touchdown to trim the Baby Phoenix lead to 24-20 at the 9:46 mark of the third quarter.
Mecklenburg answered on their next offensive possession when Funderburk hit pay dirt on a 20-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 30-20 at the 7:56 mark.
Haskins came up with an interception late in the third quarter and returned it 95-yards for a touchdown as Brooks added a 2-piont conversion run for a 38-20 lead at the 3:22 mark.
Mecklenburg’s Bryson Burns came up with a fumble recovery for the Baby Phoenix late in the third quarter and the local team drove down the field to score again when Brooks hit Lewis with a 17-yard touchdown pass for a 44-20 lead at the 7:23 mark of the fourth quarter.
The Baby Phoenix recorded an interception midway through the final quarter to seal the victory.
Brooks completed 7 of 10 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns for Mecklenburg while Rainey rushed for 116 yards on four carries and Funderburk rushed for 74 yards on nine carries. Ross caught two passes for 80 yards while Lewis grabbed four balls for 47 yards.