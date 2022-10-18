The Mecklenburg Middle School football team got a stiff test from homestanding Russell Middle School in the first half last Wednesday night before the Phoenix pulled away for a 30-6 win in Lawrenceville.
The victory improved the Phoenix to 5-1 on the season while the Lions fell to 1-4.
Russell received the opening kickoff but a sack by Mecklenburg’s J’antre King went for a big loss on third down and the Lions were forced to punt.
The Phoenix got two big runs from Jamir Roberts to move inside of the Russell redzone but the Lions’ defense came up with a sack and Mecklenburg turned the ball over on downs.
Following a punt by Russell early in the second quarter. Mecklenburg got a 39-yard touchdown run from Amarae Jones and a 2-point conversion run by Savion Johnson for an 8-0 lead at the 5:56 mark.
Russell’s Deonte Kelly came up with a Mecklenburg fumble recovery late in the second half to set the Lions up with good field position. Quarterback Kaeden Moore then connected with Malachi Anderson on a 64-yard pass completion and three plays later Moore scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak to cut the lead to 8-6 at the halftime break.
Mecklenburg took the second half kickoff and sent to work as Jones scored on a 43-yard touchdown run. Johnson added a 2-point conversion run for a 16-6 lead at the 6:50 mark of the third quarter.
Russell fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Phoenix took advantage as Jones broke outside for a 42-yard touchdown run at the 6:30 mark. Quarterback Nicholas Hayes hooked up with Roberts on a 2-point conversion pass for a 24-6 lead at the 6:30 mark of the third quarter.
Jones added his fourth touchdown of the game in the final quarter as Mecklenburg to put the lid on the victory.