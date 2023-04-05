The Mecklenburg County High School Lady Phoenix varsity soccer team is off to a great start to the season and topped Bassett HS 8-0 on Friday evening to improve to 4-1 on the campaign.
“The season is off to a good start,” said Mecklenburg County Coach Josh Carroll. “The key for us right now is to stay humble but hungry. We have to keep ourselves to the grind and not fall back. When we play the Lady Phoenix brand of soccer, we are fast, physical and explosive. We need to come ready to play every match.”
Carroll said his assistant coaches have been a big help this season.
“Having Coaches Cadence Kille, Steven Rea and Vicky Soyars has really been a huge blessing and help,” he said. “It makes our practice times more efficient. Their input is greatly valued.”
Ella Beatty scored four goals in the victory on Friday while Angie Hernandez scored two and Alice Gonzales-Sanchez and Trinity Pamplin added one apiece.
Carroll said the player of the game was awarded to Clara Garner for her tenacity, grit and leadership.
Mecklenburg topped visiting Halifax County 2-1 last Wednesday night in Baskerville.
Hernandez scored both goals in the victory on assists by Alice Gonzales-Sanchez and Ella Beatty.
Cassie Currin was selected as the player of the game for her great defensive play.
JV’s Win Two
The Mecklenburg County JV girls’ soccer team (3-0) also picked up a pair of wins last week including a 3-2 win over Bassett on Friday.
After falling behind 2-0, the Baby Phoenix battled back behind two goals from Emma Bohannon and the game winner from Genesis Savala.
The Baby Phoenix topped Halifax County 5-0 at home last Wednesday.
Bohannon scored two goals and had two assists for the Baby Phoenix while Cayliegh Nichols scored two goals and Zavala scored one and added two assists.
Brooklyn Jackson added two assists was named as the player of the game.
Boys Teams’ Endure Tough Week
The Mecklenburg County High School varsity boys’ soccer team dropped three matches on the pitch last week including an 8-0 loss in the rain to visiting Bassett HS on Friday evening.
The loss dropped the Phoenix to 1-4-1 on the season.
“It was a difficult week but we knew that we would face schools with (stronger) soccer programs. We just have to keep working, keep improving, and learn from those defeats,” said Mecklenburg Coach Pepe Pacheco.
The varsity boys fell 7-1 at Halifax County last Wednesday evening.
Logan Widner scored for Mecklenburg for an early 1-0 lead four minutes in at Halifax but it was all Comets after that as they took a 4-1 lead to the halftime break. Seven different Halifax players found the net in the contest.
The Phoenix fell 6-0 on the road at Bruton in a non-district contest last Monday evening.
The JV boys’ teams also struggled last week falling 8-2 at Bruton, 3-1 at Halifax and 3-0 against Bassett.