Currin Finishes Second in District XC Meet

Sophomore Cassie Currin posted a time of 22:42.18 to finish second in the Piedmont District Championship girls’ meet last Wednesday in Martinsville.
Sienna Bailey of Bassett finished first in the race with a time of 20:29.87.
Olivia Hayes of Mecklenburg place 11th in the girls race while Isabella Beatty placed 23rd and Grace Castle was 25th.
The Mecklenburg Lady Phoenix finished fourth out of five teams in the meet.
Currin was named to the Piedmont District first team while Hayes was named honorable mention.
Sophomore Conner Malone pace the Mecklenburg boys’ team by finished 11th with a time of 19:26.81 to earn honorable mention All-District honors.
Nicholas Vaughan finished 23rd for the Phoenix while Miguel Ballesteros finished 34th. Reid Blackwell and Koehen Gill finished 39th and 40th respectively.
The Mecklenburg boys finished fifth out of seven teams in the meet.
Natalie Adams finished second in the Middle School girls’ 3000 Meter race for Mecklenburg with a time of 13:47.73 while Lillian Beatty was third and Brooklyn Jackson finished fifth.