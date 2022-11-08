Currin Finishes Second in District XC Meet

These members of the Mecklenburg County cross-country team had a great showing at the recent Piedmont District Championships. Pictured from the left, Connor Malone, 11th place High School male finisher and All-District honorable mention; Lillian Beatty, Third place Middle School female; Brooklyn Jackson, Fifth place Middle School female; Natalie Adams, Second place Middle School female; Olivia Hayes, 11th place overall High School female finisher and All-District honorable mention and Cassie Currin, Second place female High School finisher and First Team All-District.