Bulldogs Improve to 11-3 on Season

The Brunswick High School varsity boys’ basketball team cruised to a pair of wins last week to stay within shouting distance of district-leading Franklin HS.
The Bulldogs will travel to play the Broncos on Wednesday night for a huge Tri-Rivers District tilt needing a win to move into a tie for the top spot in the standings.
The two victories last week improved Brunswick to 11-3 overall and 6-1 in the district.
Several starters did not play on Friday against their overmatched opponent as Brunswick jumped out to a 21-2 lead behind eight points from Jamalachi Pearson.
Brunswick outscored ARGS 17-3 in the second stanza behind seven points from Noah Sadler as the Bulldogs took a 38-5 lead to the halftime break.
The Bulldogs outscored ARGS 26-4 in the third quarter behind 11 points from Jamari Anderson.
Anderson led Brunswick with 20 points in the game while Justice Green, Pearson and Sadler added 10 apiece.
Jamari Jones led ARGS with five points.
Brunswick…….21 17 26 10 - 74
ARGS………….2 3 4 6 - 15
Brunswick – Sadler 10, Jones 8, Green 10, Richardson 3, Pearson 10, Richardson 9, Anderson 20, Harrison 4.
ARGS – Jones 5, Williams 4, Renalls 2, Steele 1, Slater 3.
Brunswick, 45-22
The Bulldogs cruised past Surry HS 45-22 in a district contest last Wednesday night in their first game back from the winter break.
Anderson scored nine points in the first quarter as Brunswick jumped out to a 13-5 lead and the Bulldogs took a 17-5 lead to the halftime break.
JaMarkell Mays got going with eight points in the third quarter as Brunswick took a 31-22 lead to the final quarter on the way to the win.
Mays led all scorers with 17 points for the Bulldogs while Anderson scored 13 and Jones added eight.
Anthony Tynes led Surry with nine points.
Brunswick……..13 4 14 14 - 45
Surry……………5 0 8 9 – 22
Brunswick – Barner 3, Jones 8, Mays 17, Pearson 4, Anderson 13.
Surry – Drew 2, Brichette 5, Tynes 9, Kindred 4, Williams 2.
BJV’s, 28-16
The Brunswick JV boys’ team topped Surry 28-16 last Wednesday night in a district contest to improve to 4-2 on the campaign.
Kyree Tisdale paced the Baby Bulldogs with seven points while Ta’Zaviar Bentley scored six in the win. Ja’Tavion Smith scored five points while Jamarkus Richardson scored three, Yeshua Gilliam, Darnell Owens and Willie Cook added two and Corey Rainey tallied one point.