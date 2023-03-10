The Brunswick High School boys and girls Indoor Track & Field Teams traveled to Lynchburg, VA on last Wednesday and Thursday to compete in the VHSL Class 2 Indoor Track & Field State Championships. There were 55 other high schools represented in competition at the meet.
The boys team finished the meet in 4th place and the girls team in 9th.
Junior Jakel Edmonds is the 2023 VHSL Class 2A State Champion in the 55 Meter Hurdles. He posted an event winning time of 8.26 seconds in the finals. His victory accounted for 10 points for the team.
Leonie Bentley led the team in scoring with 13 points. Bentley placed second in the 55 Meter Dash, sixth in the Long Jump, and seventh in the Triple Jump. Bentley was unable to compete in the 300 Meter Dash and the 4x200 Meter Relay due to an injury sustained in the 55 Meter Dash. Enrique Gibbons scored 5 points by placing fourth in the High Jump. Tyreion Coleman scored 4 points by placing fifth in the 55 Meter Hurdles. The 4x200 Meter Relay Team of Edmonds, Aaron Moore, Coleman, and Gibbons scored 6 points by placing third. The 4x400 Meter Relay Team of Gibbons, Edmonds, Coleman, and Moore scored 4 points by placing fifth.
Leading the girls’ team in scoring was sophomore Taniyah Hicks who scored 14 points by placing third in the 55 Meter Hurdles, fourth in the 55 Meter Dash, and fifth in the 300 Meter Dash. Alexandria Harrison scored 6 points by placing third. The team was represented in the 4x200 Meter Relay by Ke’Asia Powell, Amber Hicks, Alana Moore, and Amaria Evans. Evans also competed in the 55 Meter Hurdles.