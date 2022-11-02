Bluestone High School classmates from the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and 1990s gathered on Saturday, October 15th at the Chase City Banquet Center to enjoy a night of fellowship, food and fun. The Planning Committee was thrilled to bring back the Mega Reunion after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic and the need for social distancing.
The Town of Chase City created a welcoming atmosphere with navy and gold ribbon bouquets on the light poles and painting the curb blue and gold in front of the Banquet Center. The Planning Committee is thankful for the amazing support received from Dusty Forbes, Town Manager and Tina Wood, Chase City Chamber of Commerce Director.
Sheri States (1979), Chair of the Planning Committee welcomed the attendees and recognized the Planning Committee. The committee consisted of: Bernard Duncan (1978), Wanda Roberts Henderson (1982), Daniel Henderson (1979), Ginny Woltz Henderson (1982), Wanda Martin (1979), Tim Moore (1978), Pam Nunn Rohr (1982), Denie Lenhart Wallace (1973), Susan Vaughn Waltman (1983) and Jim Young (1981).
Ron Hardy (1977) provided the blessing.
Tables were decorated in a blue and gold theme including gold or blue runners, B monogrammed navy napkins and gold flatware. Centerpieces featured fairly lights, tea lights floating candles and mums.
Dywayne White, Class of 1995 and his team at the Chase City Banquet Center prepared a delicious meal, which consisted of Tossed Salad, BBQ Pork, Smoked Chicken, Roasted Potatoes, Coleslaw, Green Beans and Rolls. Patricia Charles of Sugar it Up in Clarksville designed a cake replica of Bluestone High School for dessert.
Ten faculty members attended; Ricky Allgood, Franklin Burwell, Frederick Burwell, Brenda Blackwell, Dora Garner, Judy Elliott, Paula Wood Hauenstein, Regina Pool, Cynthia Reid, and Betsy Collier West. Each faculty member shared how many years they were on faculty at Bluestone and the subjects taught followed by a standing ovation from grateful classmates. A gift designed by 1978 classmate, Tim Moore, owner of LeRAVe Jewelry in South Boston, VA was given to each faculty member.
A table with a solitary place setting was accompanied by a moment of silence to remember members of the Bluestone Family who have passed away.
Keith Jones of MovinMusic in Charlottesville served as the DJ, playing music that kept the attendees on their feet. David Conner, Class of 1978 took all group photos. Kayla Meredith, a senior at Mecklenburg County High School was the photographer for candid photos on the red carpet and photo booth. Kwaman Stevenson, Class of 2007 created a video keepsake of the evening for the attendees.
As part of the Mega Reunion Weekend activities, many classmates toured Mecklenburg County High School on Friday, October 14th. The tour was led by Superintendent Paul Nichols and School Board Member Ricky Allgood. The Bluestone High School classmates were very impressed with the school and want to thank the principal, Dr. Wilkerson for the opportunity to not only tour the school but to learn of the amazing opportunities students in Mecklenburg County have; whether it is preparing for entry into the work force immediately after graduation or furthering their education in college.
Also on Friday, many classmates gathered at Buggs Island Brewery in Clarksville for a casual evening of fun to kick off the weekend festivities.
Plans are already underway for the 2023 Bluestone Mega Reunion. Any class coordinators who wish to participate in the planning are encouraged to email Sheri States, sheri.states@gmail.com. More information will be posted as it becomes available on the main Bluestone Mega Reunion website, https://www.bluestoneclassreunions.com/. You may also view the video of the event, https://www.bluestoneclassreunions.com/video-2022-mega-reunion.