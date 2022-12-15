The Mecklenburg County High School varsity girls’ basketball team gave George Washington-Danville HS a tussle for three quarters before the visitors pulled away in the final eight minutes to claim a 55-35 win on Friday evening in the Piedmont District opener for both teams.
The loss dropped the Lady Phoenix to 0-4 on the season.
Mecklenburg got on the scoreboard first at the 6:58 mark of the opening quarter on a bucket by Jordyn Maclin but George Washington answered with a 10-0 run to take a 10-2 lead.
The Lady Phoenix got buckets by Dazmine White and Grace Newcomb over the final minute of the stanza to close the margin to 10-6.
A steal and layup by Maclin and two free-throws by Daniya White cut the GW lead to 12-10 at the 4:49 mark of the second quarter but the Lady Eagles answered with a 7-0 run to open up a 19-10 lead at the 3:45 mark.
Daniya White scored the final five points of the quarter for Mecklenburg but GW got five points from Saniyah Felton over the last 1:32 to take a 25-15 lead to the halftime break.
The Lady Phoenix got a 3-point play from Daniya White at the 5:55 mark of the third quarter to cut the deficit to 25-20 but GW responded with an 8-2 run to take a 33-22 lead at the 2:54 mark.
Mecklenburg got buckets from White, Maclin and Newcomb over the final two minutes of the quarter to cut the GW lead to 35-28 going into the final stanza.
Any hopes for a comeback were smashed early in the fourth as George Washington opened the frame on a 7-1 run.
A trey by Maclin cut the Lady Eagles lead to 44-31 at the 2:35 mark but George Washington closed the game on a 11-4 run.
Daniya White led Mecklenburg with 12 points in the game while Maclin added 10.
Saniyah Felton led GW with 23 points while Fadrianna Saunders added 12.
Mecklenburg………6 9 13 7 - 35
GW-Danville……..10 15 10 20 – 55
Mecklenburg – Boswell 1, Dixon 1, Pamplin 1, Newcomb 6, Maclin 10, Smith 2, Daz. White 2, Dan. White 12.
George Washington-Danville – Davis 1, Saunders 12, Felton 23, Cobbs 7, Garland 4, Harris 6, Macklin 2.
GWJV, 23-22
The Mecklenburg County JV girls team scored with four seconds left to cut the deficit to one but could not stop the clock and fell 23-22 to GW-Danville in Baskerville on Friday night.
Erica Mason led the Baby Phoenix with seven points while Rihanna Robertson, Maggie Webb and Grace Walsh scored four points apiece and KK Mangrum added a trey.
Arri Murphy led the Baby Eagles with nine points.