Chase City Second Nine Weeks Honor Roll

Chase City Elementary would like to congratulate the following First Graders in achieving All A's for the second nine weeks of school:
- Nicholas Benjamin
- Gatlin Boswell
- Ryleigh Brewer
- Hasiyon Brooks
- Beautiful Carter
- Kaleb Clary
- Mercedeize Cole
- April Crawford
- Madisyn Hargrove
- Cayden Hatcher
- Amari Hayes
- Dallas Hayes
- Heaven Hayes
- Damari Hector
- Kayson Hicks
- Kamora Jones
- Esther Juarez
- Ebony Liggon
- Marquise Marable
- Terrell Rawlings
- Lamont Smith
- Samuel Upton
- Aniyah Wade
- Jaileonna Watson
- Ashton Wells
- Lilly White
- Tucker Whitten
- Emmitt Womack
Chase City Elementary would like to congratulate the following Second Graders in achieving All A's for the second nine weeks of school:
- Shujoon Alashmely
- Nicholas Bratten
- Kenslie Chandler
- Kingston Gregory
- Aubree Harlow
- Shi'kiya Hargove
- Angelica Kesack
- Caroline Lawson
- Danijay Lawson
- Omar Mohamed
- Amira Pettus
- Aniya Watson
- Xavier Wilson
Chase City Elementary would like to congratulate the following Third Graders in achieving Honor Roll for the second nine weeks of school:
- A’Breyonna Boyd
- Khamari Bullock
- Landon Burns
- Haley Dellinger
- Austin DeSantis
- Kaydence Gillispie
- Preston Haley
- Nathan Herzig
- Brandon Hunter
- Tamiyah Jackson
- Nyla Jones
- Da'Najah Lawson
- Blake Lenhart
- Jaxtyn Newton
- Laylani Oliver
- Zaneeyah Oliver
- Cameron Spearman
- Shemyia Smith
- Keontrae Thomas
- Kaylin Thurston
Chase City Elementary would like to congratulate the following Fourth Graders in achieving Honor Roll for the second nine weeks of school:
- Eli Allgood
- Luke Champion
- Leslie Coronado
- Scott Currin
- Lilly Duke
- Phoebe Langley
- Estefany Mandujano
- Ahmed Mohamed
- Grayson Mull
- Isabelle Rivero
- Jay-Z Watson
- Hunter Whitten
Chase City Elementary would like to congratulate the following Fifth Graders in achieving Honor Roll for the second nine weeks of school:
- Savanna Bruce
- Devin Cruse
- Makenzie German
- Tristan Hochstuhl
- Lainey Jackson
- Damanni Lawson
- Makayla McFail
- Peighton Owen
- E'Lyvia Scurlock
- Aaliyah Toone
- Bobby Townes
- Erika Tucker
- Kaylin Tucker
- Tivon Wade
- Jermaine Wade-Crawley
- Pserenity Walker
- Ayanna Washington
- Joe Watson
- Alexa Wells
Congrats to all these Chase City Elementary students! Continue working hard.