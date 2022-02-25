Chase City Second Nine Weeks Honor Roll

Chase City Elementary would like to congratulate the following First Graders in achieving All A's for the second nine weeks of school:

  • Nicholas Benjamin
  • Gatlin Boswell
  • Ryleigh Brewer
  • Hasiyon Brooks
  • Beautiful Carter
  • Kaleb Clary
  • Mercedeize Cole
  • April Crawford
  • Madisyn Hargrove
  • Cayden Hatcher
  • Amari Hayes
  • Dallas Hayes
  • Heaven Hayes
  • Damari Hector
  • Kayson Hicks
  • Kamora Jones
  • Esther Juarez
  • Ebony Liggon
  • Marquise Marable
  • Terrell Rawlings
  • Lamont Smith
  • Samuel Upton
  • Aniyah Wade
  • Jaileonna Watson
  • Ashton Wells
  • Lilly White
  • Tucker Whitten
  • Emmitt Womack

Chase City Elementary would like to congratulate the following Second Graders in achieving All A's for the second nine weeks of school:

  • Shujoon Alashmely
  • Nicholas Bratten
  • Kenslie Chandler
  • Kingston Gregory
  • Aubree Harlow
  • Shi'kiya Hargove
  • Angelica Kesack
  • Caroline Lawson
  • Danijay Lawson
  • Omar Mohamed
  • Amira Pettus
  • Aniya Watson
  • Xavier Wilson

Chase City Elementary would like to congratulate the following Third Graders in achieving Honor Roll for the second nine weeks of school:

  • A’Breyonna Boyd
  • Khamari Bullock
  • Landon Burns
  • Haley Dellinger
  • Austin DeSantis
  • Kaydence Gillispie
  • Preston Haley
  • Nathan Herzig
  • Brandon Hunter
  • Tamiyah Jackson
  • Nyla Jones
  • Da'Najah Lawson
  • Blake Lenhart 
  • Jaxtyn Newton 
  • Laylani Oliver
  • Zaneeyah Oliver
  • Cameron Spearman
  • Shemyia Smith
  • Keontrae Thomas
  • Kaylin Thurston

Chase City Elementary would like to congratulate the following Fourth Graders in achieving Honor Roll for the second nine weeks of school:

  • Eli Allgood
  • Luke Champion
  • Leslie Coronado
  • Scott Currin
  • Lilly Duke
  • Phoebe Langley
  • Estefany Mandujano
  • Ahmed Mohamed
  • Grayson Mull
  • Isabelle Rivero
  • Jay-Z Watson
  • Hunter Whitten

Chase City Elementary would like to congratulate the following Fifth Graders in achieving Honor Roll for the second nine weeks of school:

  • Savanna Bruce
  • Devin Cruse
  • Makenzie German
  • Tristan Hochstuhl
  • Lainey Jackson
  • Damanni Lawson
  • Makayla McFail
  • Peighton Owen
  • E'Lyvia Scurlock
  • Aaliyah Toone
  • Bobby Townes
  • Erika Tucker
  • Kaylin Tucker
  • Tivon Wade
  • Jermaine Wade-Crawley
  • Pserenity Walker
  • Ayanna Washington
  • Joe Watson
  • Alexa Wells

Congrats to all these Chase City Elementary students! Continue working hard.