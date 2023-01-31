The Brunswick High School varsity boys’ basketball team jumped out to a 14-0 lead to open the game and cruised past Sussex-Central HS 66-41 at home on Friday evening.
The victory improved the Bulldogs to 12-3 overall and 7-1 in the Tri-Rivers District. Brunswick’s contest last Wednesday night against Franklin was postponed and will be played later in the season.
It was all Brunswick to open the game on Friday as Jamalachi Pearson scored on a runner and Jamarkell Mays hit two free-throws for a 4-0 lead at the 7:01 mark.
A steal and layup by Jayshaun Jones and another bucket by Mays ran the lead to 8-0 at the 6:02 mark.
A short jumper and a 4-point play by Pearson extended the lead to 14-0 at the 3:06 mark.
Sussex got their first basket of the game at the 1:59 mark but Jones buried a trey and Noah Sadler scored on two inside buckets for a 22-5 lead.
The Tigers fought back in the second quarter and outscored Brunswick 14-13 but the Bulldogs took a commanding 35-21 lead to the halftime break.
The Bulldogs continued to roll in the third stanza, outscoring Sussex 20-9 as Mays put the exclamation mark on the quarter with a steal and slam dunk right before the horn sounded.
Mays led Brunswick with 24 points on the night while Jones totaled 11 and Pearson added 10.
Ansley led Sussex with 22 points.
Brunswick………….22 13 20 11 – 66
Sussex-Central………7 14 9 11 – 41
Brunswick – Barner 6, Sadler 5, Jones 11, Mays 24, Pearson 10, Richardson 1, Anderson 9.
Sussex-Central – Ansley 22, Cropper 7, Patterson 1, Hill 2, Silver 2, Bryant 5, Bowers 2.
JV’s Win
The Brunswick JV’s improved to 6-2 on the season with a 33-25 win over Sussex-Central on Friday night.
Jazaviar Bentley led the Baby Bulldogs with 21 points in the game while Kyree Tisdale scored seven and Marcal Hicks added five.
The Baby Bulldogs topped Franklin 39-16 on the road last Wednesday night.
Bentley led the Baby Bulldogs with 11 points while Tisdale scored nine, Caleb Jones totaled six, Willie Cook and Jetavion Smith scored four apiece, Kamari Pryor tallied three and Darnell Owens added two.