The Mecklenburg County High School varsity boys’ basketball team ran into two teams that are heating up on the stretch run in the Piedmont District and dropped both after falling 60-36 at Martinsville HS on Friday night.
The Phoenix also fell 68-59 at home to George Washington-Danville last Tuesday night.
The two losses dropped the Phoenix to 5-10 overall and 3-5 in the Piedmont District.
A 9-2 run midway through the fourth quarter proved to the difference at home as George Washington-Danville pulled away for a 68-59 victory to avenge an earlier win by the Phoenix.
Mecklenburg got off to a good start in the first quarter as treys by Tomar Logan, Amonta Farrar and Derrion Brooks gave the home team a 15-9 lead at the 2:23 mark.
GW answered with a 7-4 run to close the margin to 19-16 at the end of the opening stanza.
A trey by Brooks at the 6:52 mark of the second quarter gave the Phoenix a 22-19 lead.
A layup by Farrar and a 3-point play by Logan extended the lead to 34-30 at the 1:13 mark but GW ended the half on a 6-0 run to take a 36-34 lead to the halftime break.
A bucket by Dre Watson cut the GW lead to 44-43 lead at the 1:43 mark of the third quarter but the Eagles took a 47-46 lead to the final quarter.
A rebound and putback by Hayes at the 5:26 mark of the fourth quarter gave Mecklenburg its final lead at 51-49 but GW answered with a 9-0 run to take a 58-51 lead at the 3:25 mark on the way to the win.
Dickerson and Walden led GW with five points apiece in the pivotal fourth quarter.
Mecklenburg hit only 3 of 15 from the charity stripe in the final stanza.
Brooks led the Phoenix with 14 points in the game while Logan scored 12 and Farrar added 10.
George Washington…….16 20 11 21 - 68
Mecklenburg……………19 15 12 13 – 59
George Washington-Danville – Dickerson 11, Brawer 5, Walden 12, Lewis 3, Simpson 14, King 10, Carter 6, Broadnax 6.
Mecklenburg – Hayes 8, Logan 12, Ross 2, Thomas 3, Brooks 14, Farrar 10, Alexander 2, Watson 2, Lewis 8.
Martinsville, 60-36
Playing in front of a small crowd due to tight security measures after a recent skirmish at Martinsville HS, the homestanding Bulldogs’ jumped out to a 26-13 halftime lead and cruised in the second half to a 60-36 victory on Friday night in district action.
Logan led the Phoenix with 11 points while Farrar added eight.
Martinsville…………11 15 14 20 - 60
Mecklenburg…………6 7 14 9 - 36
Martinsville – Tinsley 14, Dickerson 6, Siddle 11, Jackson 9, Long 12, Evans 4, Joyce 4.
Mecklenburg – Lewis 7, Hayes 5, Logan 11, Farrar 8, Alexander 1, Watson 2, Degree 2.
JV’s Split
The Mecklenburg junior varsity boys’ basketball rebounded from a loss to GW earlier in the week to top Martinsville 54-46 on the road Friday night.
Jah Harris knocked down four treys and led all scorers with 23 points for the Baby Phoenix while I’szwohn Bragg scored 13, Shamareon Rainey totaled six, Burdell Haskins and Bronson Ross added five apiece and Colin Icenhour added two.
The Baby Phoenix fell 54-51 at home to visiting George Washington-Danville last Tuesday evening.
Trailing by eight at the halftime break, the Baby Phoenix battled back to cut the lead to 52-51 on a trey by Haskins at the 1:09 mark but GW hung on for the close win.
Harris led the Baby Phoenix with 16 points while Haskins scored 14. Rainey and Ross added six while Bragg tallied three and Keyontae Simmons and Icenhour added two points apiece.