SVCC Cruises Past Stillwater

The Southside Virginia Community College men’s basketball team cruised past visiting Stillwater Christian Academy 114-79 on Saturday afternoon to improve to 6-4 on the season.
SVCC overcame an early deficit with a big push midway through the first half to open up a 55-39 halftime lead.
The high-octane Panthers continued to pour it on the in second half outscoring Stillwater 59-40 to earn the lopsided victory.
Nile Atwater had another big game for SVCC with 32 points while Jermonta James scored 23 and brothers Joshua and Joseph Jiggetts added 18 and 12 points apiece, respectively. Tae Holmes also finished in double figures with 11.
Bryan Moe led all scorers with 40 points for Stillwater.
SVCC……….55 59 – 114
SCA…………39 40 - 79
SVCC – Petty 7, Holmes 11, Callis 3, James 23, Josh Jiggetts 18, Joseph Jiggetts 12, Joyner 7, Atwater 32, Trent 2.