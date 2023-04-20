The Brunswick Academy varsity softball team, the No. 1 team in the VISSA D3 state rankings, topped Mecklenburg County 6-4 Monday evening in a non-district contest in Baskerville.
The victory improved the Lady Vikings to 10-2 on the season while the Lady Phoenix fell to 2-7.
The game was tied at two going into the top of the fifth with BA scored one run and then added three in the sixth inning to seal the victory.
Emily “Slim” King earned the complete game win in the circle for the Lady Vikings, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out 15.
BA rapped out 11 hits in the victory as Lexi Howerton, Cassidy Smith, Kylie Walker and King all had two apiece.
Jordyn Jackson and Brooke Conwell had two hits apiece to pace Mecklenburg while Alex Love had a lead-off homerun in the bottom of the first.
Jansyn King also added a hit and an RBI in the game for the Lady Phoenix.