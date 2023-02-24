The top players in the Tri-Rivers District in boys and girls basketball this season reside at Brunswick High School.
Bulldogs’ senior Jamarkell Mays was recently named the boys player of the year while junior Alexandria Harrison was named the girls player of the year.
Brunswick High School girls coach Terry Stith was also named the girls coach of the year while Franklin’s Robby Cutchins was named the boys coach of the year.
Joining Mays on the boys Tri-Rivers District first team is junior Jamari Anderson.
Named to the second team from Brunswick are junior Jayshaun Jones, senior Justice Green and junior Jamalchi Pearson.
Joining Harrison on the girls Tri-Rivers District first team is sophomore Lakera Hill.
Brunswick sophomore Brianna Simmons was named to the second team.
Tri-Rivers District Boys First Team
Jamarkell Mays Sr Brunswick
Jamari Anderson Jr Brunswick
Derrick Perry Sr Franklin
Kaden Bailey Jr Franklin
Cleavon Torrance Jr Franklin
Xzavion Walton Sr Greensville
Anthony Tynes Sr Surry
Anthony Cropper Sr Sussex
Tri-Rivers District Girls First Team
Alexandria Harrison Jr Brunswick
Lakera Hill So Brunswick
Arianna Picot Jr Franklin
Arbani Wiggins Sr Franklin
Chaniyah Brooks So Greensville
Caitlyn Rowland Sr Surry
Shamyah Stephenson Jr Windsor
Mariah Stephenson Fr Windsor
