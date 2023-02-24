The top players in the Tri-Rivers District in boys and girls basketball this season reside at Brunswick High School.

Bulldogs’ senior Jamarkell Mays was recently named the boys player of the year while junior Alexandria Harrison was named the girls player of the year.

Brunswick High School girls coach Terry Stith was also named the girls coach of the year while Franklin’s Robby Cutchins was named the boys coach of the year.

Joining Mays on the boys Tri-Rivers District first team is junior Jamari Anderson.

Named to the second team from Brunswick are junior Jayshaun Jones, senior Justice Green and junior Jamalchi Pearson.

Joining Harrison on the girls Tri-Rivers District first team is sophomore Lakera Hill.

Brunswick sophomore Brianna Simmons was named to the second team.

Tri-Rivers District Boys First Team

Jamarkell Mays Sr Brunswick

Jamari Anderson Jr Brunswick

Derrick Perry Sr Franklin

Kaden Bailey Jr Franklin

Cleavon Torrance Jr Franklin

Xzavion Walton Sr Greensville

Anthony Tynes Sr Surry

Anthony Cropper Sr Sussex

Tri-Rivers District Girls First Team

Alexandria Harrison Jr Brunswick

Lakera Hill So Brunswick

Arianna Picot Jr Franklin

Arbani Wiggins Sr Franklin

Chaniyah Brooks So Greensville

Caitlyn Rowland Sr Surry

Shamyah Stephenson Jr Windsor

Mariah Stephenson Fr Windsor

