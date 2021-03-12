Mecklenburg County Public Schools have continued their tradition of highlighting super staff members into the year of 2021. This month, they added an Allstar staff member from Central Office to the list.
From Central Office: Mrs. Brook Hatcher
The Central Office staff of MCPS would like to recognize Mrs. Brook Hatcher as our 1st Super Staff person of the month.
Mrs. Hatcher demonstrates the ability to create and implement a vision for her team as well as Mecklenburg County Public Schools. She goes above and beyond to make sure that the teachers, students, and staff have the best technology and resources available for them to be successful.
During this challenging time of Covid-19, she has taken on a lot of additional work that comes along with teaching and learning virtually. Mrs. Hatcher truly does make a difference "everyday". Her attitude is positive and cheerful, even in stressful situations. She is a wonderful example of a leader as she sets clear expectations for her department and joins in to ensure the job gets done. Mrs. Hatcher’s compassion and commitment to the division and the students in our communities is unquestionable.
Chase City Elementary: Mrs. Teisha Tucker
For the month of January, Chase City Elementary School would like to recognize Teisha Tucker. She is a paraprofessional at our school. Mrs. Tucker comes to school each day ready to serve students. She is passionate about seeing students succeed and is willing to help out in any capacity. She works with classroom teachers and intervention staff to make sure she supports instruction. Mrs. Tucker also provides remediation to students who are learning remotely. She has become efficient at using features in Google Meet so that she can review reading and math skills and assess progress. We are proud and blessed to have Mrs. Tucker at CCES!
Clarksville Elementary: Mrs. Princess Wilkerson
Clarksville Elementary School would like to recognize Mrs.Princess Wilkerson, our Cafeteria Manager, as our Super Staff for January. She, along with her cafeteria team, provide delicious and nutritious breakfasts and lunches for our students and staff. She is kind and caring to everyone. She is loved and respected by the cafeteria staff and the entire school. So much has been asked of the cafeteria and she accepts the challenges with grace. She and her staff have met the unique challenges of providing meals for our face to face students and our virtual students for the last ten months even during the heat of the summer and the cold, winter nights! She is definitely an asset to Clarksville Elementary!
La Crosse Elementary: Mrs. Lori Poole
La Crosse Elementary would like to recognize Mrs. Lori Poole, our attendance clerk and doer of all things asked, as our January Super Staff Member. She works tirelessly keeping up with student attendance and truancy matters, which has been no easy task in this unique school year. When she is not working on attendance, answering the telephone and emails, or assisting in all capacities of office duties, she is supporting teachers, parents, and students. What many may not know is she is a talented artist and has lent her talents to make our office beautiful with a wonderful mural as the focal point for students and staff as they enter. She is often called upon to design, create, and decorate pictures, posters, t shirts, and class or school projects to support our students. She has a loving and nurturing heart toward our students and will do anything that the staff asks of her. She, along with the office staff, is truly the backbone to our school!
South Hill Elementary: Mrs. Amber Thomas
The Super Staff Member for South Hill Elementary for the month of January is Amber Thomas. Mrs. Thomas is an important part of our team. She works as a paraprofessional with 1st grade. Mrs. Thomas is also our Tier I Technology Support staff member and is responsible for assisting with technology needs of our students and staff. She coordinates our Feedmore School Market that provides food items to S.H.E. families. During the most recent shutdown of school, Mrs. Thomas has worked in the main office to assist with packet and materials pickup/drop off, answer phones, and assist parents and students. Mrs. Thomas is always willing to help out whenever needed. She is such an asset to our school.
Bluestone Middle: Ms. Gina Thomasson
Ms. Gina Thomasson is Bluestone Middle School’s Super Staff for the Month of January. Ms. Thomasson is the Language Arts teacher for sixth, seventh, and eighth grade Gifted and Talented Education. Ms. Thomasson is genuinely interested in her students’ well-being as well as meeting her students’ academic needs. She provides consistent support for student autonomy and leadership through rigorous virtual learning activities. Her students have enjoyed participating in her daily Live Times. During her Live Times, she actively facilitates students’ engagement in activities and lessons to encourage participation and expanded involvement. She often uses discussions and activities that stimulate students to use their analysis, reasoning, critical thinking, citizenship, and creativity skills. We are honored to have Ms. Thomasson as a member of our Trojan teaching staff!
Bluestone High: Dr. Jacqueline Barnette
Dr. Jacqueline Barnette is a special education teacher who believes in helping others and encouraging her students daily. Her educational background is a powerful tool used to reach the needs of her students. Dr. Barnette comes to school daily with a creative and dedicated attitude. Her classroom is always a welcoming environment with student engagement being a top priority. She is well-organized and willing to assist her co-workers for any task. Her service to our school and her students demonstrates her passion for teaching and the educational field.
Dr. Jacqueline Barnette exemplifies the definition of ‘Super Teacher.” Bluestone High School is honored to have her as a faculty member.
Park View Middle: Mr. William Jordan
Mr. William Jordan is Park View Middle School’s Super Staff for the month of January. Mr. Jordan teaches 6th grade math here at PVM. Mr. Jordan is also our charismatic sports anchor on our daily PVMS News at 8. Mr. Jordan brings an enthusiasm for his content area and learning in general that keeps students engaged and motivated to do well. Mr. Jordan is willing to go above and beyond the call of duty to make sure that students have what they need to be successful. Mr. Jordan is always pushing himself to learn as much as he can to make his remote instruction as beneficial as possible for all of his students. The passion and enthusiasm for learning that Mr. Jordan exhibits for his students and colleagues each day sets a wonderful example of what Cougar PRIDE should be. We are proud to celebrate Mr. William Jordan as Park View Middle School’s Super Staff for January!
Park View High: Mrs. Erin James
Mrs. Erin (Robinson) James is no stranger to Mecklenburg County Public Schools. She is a graduate of Park View High School and has returned to serve as one of our amazing school counselors. Mrs. James has worked tirelessly to ensure all testing was done appropriately and safely. Her calm and confident demeanor set the tone for the staff and students during this unprecedented time. Her dedication to the students, families, and her colleagues is noteworthy. Mrs. James is a critical part of the team. Park View High School is proud to name Mrs. Erin James our “Super Staff” of the month.