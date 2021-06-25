Whitten serving as FFA National Teacher Ambassador

Bluestone Middle School Agriculture Teacher, Amy Whitten, has been selected to serve as the National Teacher Ambassador for Future Farmers of America.
For the past few years, they have worked together to share the story of FFA and agricultural education in their states and communities. This summer, more than 82 agricultural education teachers will continue to share the story as part of the National Teachers Ambassadors for the FFA program.
The program, which began in 2016, provides teachers with the tools to share information about FFA and agricultural education with their communities. Teachers selected for the program receive intensive training in June and July to learn and collaborate on educational resources. Similar to last year, this year’s training will be virtual.
Throughout the year, the ambassadors will present workshops and work with teachers from across the country to brainstorm and share ideas. The ambassadors will serve as a voice of the organization to teachers across the country. They will, in turn, provide feedback from those in the educational field to the National FFA Organization.
The Mecklenburg County School Board at their regular meeting on Monday night recognized Whitten, along with Gold Star Recipient, Tonya Dunn, and local sports hero, Odicci Alexander.