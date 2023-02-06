Middle School Roundup: MMS Boys & Girls Earn Top Seeds

The Mecklenburg County Middle School boys’ basketball team completed a 15-0 regular season by picking up a 65-36 win over Nottoway at home last Wednesday night.
The Phoenix jumped out to a 46-23 first half lead and cruised to victory on the night the team honored its eighth-grade players.
Camari Whitehead led MMS with 17 points while Jamir Roberts scored 16, Jeremiah Davis and Jacari Burnette tallied nine, Raymaun Lancaster totaled six and Cameron Mayo, Jamahj Haskins, JD Richardson and Corey Crute added two points apiece.
The Mecklenburg boys topped Cumberland 42-16 last Monday night.
Haskins paced MMS with seven points while JaQuayl Smith and Crute totaled six points apiece, Davis, Mayo and Roberts tallied four points apiece, Chris Baskerville, TJ Kelly and Nick Hayes added two apiece and Whitehead added one.
As the top seed from the East, MMS will play host to a Southside Middle School Conference quarterfinal tournament contest on Wednesday night at home against No.4 Amelia. The semifinals and finals of the tournament will be played on Saturday/Monday at Cumberland.
MMS Girls Win Two
The MMS girls team finished its regular season with a pair of wins including a 39-30 victory over Nottoway at home last Wednesday night to improve to 12-3.
Mecklenburg jumped out to a 17-14 lead at the halftime break and pulled away in the second half.
Zariyah Jones led MMS with 15 points while Cierra Harris scored six, Londyn Crenshaw totaled five, Bradley Evans, Eldana Ayele, Bri Latimore and Natalie Madison tallied two points apiece and Emma Bohannan added one.
The Mecklenburg girls clobbered Cumberland 39-6 last Monday night.
Jones paced MMS with 16 points while Harris scored six, Jakkia Thomas and Evans totaled four, Crenshaw, Christy Chavis, Makayla McFail and Avele tallied two points apiece and Bohannon added one.
As the top seed from the East, MMS will play host to a Southside Middle School Conference quarterfinal tournament contest on Wednesday night at home against No. 4 Cumberland.