New SVHEC HVAC and Welding Courses Starting this Fall

The Southern Virginia Higher Education Center (SVHEC) is now recruiting for the next cohort of HVAC and Welding students. Students who enroll in these hands-on training programs will finish in less than a year and have the knowledge and skills for a high demand career.

HVAC@SVHEC begins on September 13th with classes meeting on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 5:00pm-8:30pm. Students will gain in-demand skills in heating and cooling, air distribution, refrigerants and oils, leak detection, and more. Students will gain several industry recognized certifications including NCCER HVAC Levels 1 & 2 and OSHA-10 General Industry.

Welding@SVHEC classes will begin on October 18th and will meet on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10:00am-4:30pm. The program was recently revamped to reduce training completion from 10 months to eight months allowing students to gain the skills they need and enter the workforce at a faster pace. Students who successfully complete Welding@SVHEC will gain industry recognized certifications in NCCER Welding Levels 1, 2, and 3, as well as OSHA-10 General Industry.

All interested individuals, regardless of their financial situation are encouraged to reach out for more information. SVHEC staff will work one-on-one with students to identify financial assistance to help offset program costs.

The enrollment deadline for HVAC@SVHEC is August 15th at 5pm, and the deadline for Welding@SVHEC is September 12th at 5pm.

For more information or to take the next step towards enrolling in these programs, email hvac@svhec.org or welding@svhec.org or call 434-572-5593.