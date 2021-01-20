County COVID cases extend virtual learning for students

On Thursday, December 10, the Mecklenburg County Public School system made the decision to change all students to a virtual learning format before winter break in light of the drastic rise in county COVID case numbers.
In anticipation of a “post-holiday surge”, MCPS made the decision to continue with virtual learning through the first two weeks of January. Superintendent Paul Nichols said in a statement, “This was a wise decision as the number of positive COVID cases in the county and throughout the state escalated significantly in the weeks after Christmas, just as expected. In fact, since Christmas we have had the highest number of cases county wide ever.”
Mecklenburg County remains in the red on the Harvard Global Health Institute’s Key Metrics Scale, which shows an average of 69.7 new cases in Virginia’s District 5. There have been 36,172 cases in this district alone and 465 deaths.
As of Monday, January 18, the Virginia Department of Health website is reporting 1,571 positive cases in Mecklenburg. A 114 case increase from the 1,457 reported just last Monday. There have been no increases in hospitalizations.
Nichols stated that the decision to remain virtual was partially due to the fact that many employees and students are currently quarantined because of their own test positive test results or their close contact with someone that tested positive.
“Due to our continued high rate of cases among our school staff, we will delay our return to face-to-face learning to Monday, January 25. As a reminder, this return is only for those elementary and secondary school students who have been with us for face-to-face during the first semester,” said Nichols.
Mecklenburg County Schools are working with state and county health departments to plan vaccinations for all employees. The first of the two-part process is set to begin in the next two weeks for those who choose to be vaccinated.
“Despite high case numbers at this time, we still anticipate the case numbers to drop following the New Year surge. We hope and continue to plan to open the second semester (beginning Feb. 1st) with expanded face-to-face learning for those elementary students whose families want them to return as well as for our secondary students who choose to return to face-to-face learning. We urge everyone in Mecklenburg County to take every precaution to stop the spread of this virus,” said Nichols.