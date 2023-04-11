Lady Phoenix Drop 13-12 Heartbreaker

The Mecklenburg County High School varsity softball team brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh on a rainy Friday evening in Baskerville but the Bassett pitcher was able to record a strikeout to get out of the jam as the Lady Bengals hung on for a 13-12 win in a Piedmont District game.
It was that kind of week for the Lady Phoenix as they dropped two one-run contests and another on a walk off grand slam homerun last Monday.
“We are seeing new challenges and are still figuring things out as we go,” said Mecklenburg County coach Jamie King. “We have good talent and coachable players. We had a heartbreaker Monday night in Tunstall with a walk off grand slam. We played a competitive game against Halifax in a 3-2 loss and fought hard against a solid Bassett team. Each game I am learning as well. I have confidence in our players to continue competing and progressing.”
The three tough losses dropped Mecklenburg to 1-6 overall and 0-3 in the district.
It was a wild affair in the rain on Friday as the visitors jumped out to an 6-0 lead in the top of the first but Mecklenburg answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning when Cassidy Newcomb and Jordyn Jackson hit back-to-back singles and Ruby Hite tripled to cut the lead to 6-2.
The visitors scored two more runs in the top of the second but the Lady Phoenix scored one in the bottom of the inning when Ashlyn Wilbourne singled and scored on an RBI single by Tori Powell.
Mecklenburg closed the gap to 8-7 in the fourth inning when Amelia Whittington reached after being hit by a pitch, Powell reached on an error and Carrington Sasser reached on a fielder’s choice. Jackson and Brooke Conwell drew RBI walks and Grace Newcomb scored another on a fielder’s choice.
Powell scored in the fifth when she reached on a single and scored when Sasser reached on an error.
The Lady Phoenix made it a game in the bottom of the seventh when Skyla King walked and Powell, Sasser and Cassidy Newcomb all singled and scored. Julie King and Paige Springer singled to bring the winning run to the plate but the Bassett pitcher got a strikeout to seal the victory.
Powell led Mecklenburg with three hits and three runs scored in the game while Cassidy Newcomb added two hits and scored two runs. Hite had two hits on the night and Jackson and Sasser scored two runs apiece.
Hite took the loss in the circle for the Lady Phoenix giving up six earned runs on six hits while striking out one and walking one over 1.2 innings while Conwell pitched 4.2 innings allowing three earned runs on three hits while striking out three and walking five.
The Lady Phoenix lost another tough one on the road last Wednesday, falling 3-2 at Halifax County.
Mecklenburg closed the margin to 3-2 in the fifth inning when Hite ripped an RBI double to score Danasia Sturdivant. A walk and passed ball moved the potential tying run into scoring position but the Halifax pitcher recorded a strikeout to get out of the jam.
Jackson led the Lady Phoenix with two hits in the game and had an RBI single in the first inning.
JV’s Improve to 6-1
The Mecklenburg County High School JV softball team went on the road Friday afternoon and defeated Bassett 22-2 in three innings.
The win improved the Baby Phoenix to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in Piedmont District play.
Jordyn Maclin led the offensive outburst with three hits, including two triples, to go along with four runs and 3 RBI.
Taylor Davidson and Saylor Moody both went 2-for-2 with 4 RBI and two runs scored while Arianna Tolliver added two hits and an RBI.
Kennedy Poole, Aubrey Wilbourne, Aliza Hatcher, Kensley Neal and Hannah Parsons also had hits in the game. McKenzie Evans scored two runs and Ainsley Simmons-Jones, Peyton Ellis, Peyton Vaughan and Karlea Wilson also scored.
Ellis was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs on one hit over one inning pitched. Hatcher and Erin Cranfill also pitched well in the game.
The Baby Phoenix made a thrilling comeback at home last Wednesday to defeat Halifax, 13-8. Mecklenburg rallied for eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a commanding lead. Trailing 8-5, Ellis got the rally started with a leadoff single and Davidson and Tolliver followed with back-to-back singles to load the bases. Ellis scored on an Evans sacrifice fly and then Poole reached on an error to load the bases up for Wilbourne, who hit a sacrifice fly to score Davidson and close the deficit to 8-7 with two outs. Aliza Hatcher cleared the bases with her second triple of the game and then scored when Maclin reached on an error. Maclin scored on a Neal single and in her second at-bat of the inning, Ellis drove in Neal with an RBI double. Davidson capped the scoring by driving in Ellis with an RBI double. Hatcher was the winning pitcher after coming on in the second inning with the Phoenix trailing 6-0. She pitched 5.1 innings and allowed three hits and two runs, both unearned. Ellis and Davidson both went 3-for-4, and Wilbourne, Hatcher and Tolliver added two hits apiece. Poole, Maclin, Neal and Erin Cranfill also had hits as Mecklenburg piled up 16 in the game.