Lady Bulldogs Capture District Title

The Brunswick High School varsity girls’ basketball team captured the Tri-Rivers District regular season title after completing a perfect 14-0 record in district play. Pictured from the left on the front are, Makera Smith, Ahmoni Hill, Lakera Hill, Amber Hicks and Jalauni Seward. On the second row from left are Shamyracle Harrison, JaNaja Easter, Isavela Toledo and Ajanai Smith. On the back from left are Thomajae Walker, Zamiera Brandon, Brianna Simmons, Ke’Asia Powell and Alexandria Harrison. Not pictured: Coaches Terry Stith and Myneshia Walker.