Lady Bulldogs Capture District Title

The Brunswick High School varsity girls basketball team completed a perfect 14-0 regular season in Tri-Rivers District play to earn the first title in a decade by pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 46-30 win at Surry HS on Friday night to improve to 18-2 overall.
The top-seeded Lady Bulldogs, who have a bye in the opening round of the district tournament, will play host to a 6 p.m. semifinal contest on Wednesday night against the winner of Surry/Greensville and with a win would host the title game on Friday night at 6 p.m. in Lawrenceville.
It was a tight game on the road Friday until the final stanza when Brunswick exploded on a 21-7 run to put the victory on ice behind six points from Alexandria Harrison, four from Lakera Hill and treys from Jalauni Seward, Isavela Toledo and Ajanai Smith.
Harrison led all scorers with 18 points while Smith added nine.
Brunswick……12 9 4 21 - 46
Surry………….12 6 4 7 – 29
Brunswick – Seward 3, Toledo 3, Hicks 2, Hill 7, Smith 9, Simmons 4, Harrison 18.
Surry – Seal 7, Rowland 9, Zaras 3, Thomas 4, White 7.
Brunswick, 59-48
The Lady Bulldogs celebrated Senior Night last Wednesday with a 59-48 victory over Windsor HS.
Brunswick jumped out to a 32-17 halftime lead and withstood a late fourth quarter rally by the Lady Dukes to claim the win.
Hill led the Lady Bulldogs with 20 points while Harrison added 19.
Shamyah Stephenson led Windsor with 22 points.
Brunswick…………18 14 15 12 - 59
Windsor……………8 9 9 21 - 48
Brunswick – Hicks 2, Hill 20, Smith 6, Easter 1, Simmons 9, Brandan 2, Harrison 19.
Windsor – M. Stephenson 7, Thomas 9, Smith 1, Carr 8, S. Stephenson 22.
Brunswick, 59-34
The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 32-15 halftime lead and cruised past Windsor HS on the road last Monday evening.
Harrison had a big night leading all scorers with 30 points for Brunswick while Hill added 22.
S. Stephenson led Windsor with 10 points.
Brunswick……14 18 9 18 – 59
Windsor……….9 6 12 7 – 34
Brunswick – Seward 2, L. Hill 22, Smith 2, Hanson 2, Simmons 2, Harrison 30.
Windsor – M. Stephenson 8, Warren 3, Turner 6, Carr 7, S. Stephenson 10.