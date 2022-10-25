Baby Phoenix Earn 24-24 Tie

The Mecklenburg County High School junior varsity football team (1-1-1) returned to the gridiron on the road last Wednesday night and fought hard to rally for a 24-24 tie with Randolph-Henry.
The Baby Statesman got on the scoreboard first when they recovered a Mecklenburg fumble on the opening kickoff and returned it for a touchdown and a 6-0 lead.
Randolph-Henry added a rushing touchdown on their first offensive series of the night to extend the lead to 12-0.
Shamareon Rainey got the Baby Phoenix on the board, scoring on a swing pass after he was able to weave through multiple defenders on the way to the endzone.
I’szwohn Bragg scored on a toss to the right for Mecklenburg to knot the score at 12 before the halftime break.
Randolph-Henry broke a long run for a touchdown early in the third quarter but Mecklenburg answered with a long touchdown pass from Derrion Brooks to Bronson Ross.
The Baby Statesmen took a 24-18 lead following a long drive that ended with a rushing touchdown but the Baby Phoenix took advantage of a fumble recovery inside of the Randolph-Henry 10-yard line and Brooks scored on a quarterback sneak to knot the score.
Both teams had opportunities for a go-ahead score late but were not able to capitalize.