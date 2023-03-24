Bulldogs Blast Sussex, 25-6

After falling at Greensville HS in their opener last Tuesday, the young Brunswick High School varsity baseball team rebounded to pick up a 25-6 win over visiting Sussex-Central on Thursday and even their record at 1-1 on the young season.
“We hit the ball,” said Brunswick coach Charreko Walker. “The bats came alive and we were aggressive at the plate.”
The Bulldogs have no seniors but some good young talent.
Juniors include Marvinlee Barnes, Kevin Goldsberry, Jr., Cole Gregory, Jayden Tucker, Ca’Liyahl Owe and Kenneth Owens. Yeshua Gilliam, Marcel Hicks, Frederic Pritchett, Kaijaun Roach and Tyheim Stith are the sophomores. The freshmen include David Faircloth, Damari Hawkins, Jalique Jackson, Kamari Pryor, Corey Rainey, Kyree Tisdale and Jevante Tucker.
Hawkins had a big game in the victory over Sussex, picking up the win on the mound and scoring three runs.
Jayden Tucker scored four runs to pace Brunswick in the victory while Owen, Barnes and Faircloth scored three runs and Pritchett and Hicks added two apiece.
The Bulldogs dropped their opener 17-2 at Greensville HS last Tuesday on a very cold and windy afternoon.
“I don’t know if it was nerves or what,” Coach Walker said, “but hat’s off to Greensville for hitting the ball and making the plays.”
Hawkins and Gregory scored the only runs for the Bulldogs.