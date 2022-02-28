January 2022 BHS Senior of the Month

BHS Senior of the Month: Nicholas Craig Giammatteo is the son of Lou and Paula Giammatteo and resides with his mom, Paula, of Nelson, Virginia. Nick attends the regional Governor's School in addition to taking Political Science and Advanced Weight Training at Bluestone High School. Nick maintains straight A’s in all classes where he is well respected among his peers. Katherine Johnson, Nick’s Political Science teacher and teacher over the past 3 years says, “He is a standout in my classroom, as his work reflects his higher level of thinking.”
Academically, Nick enjoys math; however, despite the challenge, he has found Chemistry to be “pretty cool” and educationally beneficial. Nick is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, BETA, and the National Society of High School Scholars; he participated in the Congress of Future Medical Leaders during the summer of 2020 and was inducted into the Society of Torch and Laurel. Coach John states, “Nick is a well-rounded, complete young man who strives for excellence and maintains balance; he is a hard-working young man of high moral character and sets an example to build a positive culture.” Outside of academics, Nick is an avid soccer player participating on the Baron Soccer team, Carolina Velocity, a collegiate prep program in Raleigh, and has played for the Mecklenburg United Football Club, a local community soccer program. Kathryn Woltz, Nick’s former PE teacher says, “[Nick] strives for excellence in school as well as on the field. He is always polite and kind and goes out of his way to include others in the group.” Fitness and weight lifting have become a lifestyle for Nick who works out regularly at the YMCA. Nick is in the process of narrowing his options to continue his education after graduation; Northwestern, UVA, and JMU are currently his top choices. Nick plans to pursue a career in the medical field and attend Harvard Medical School in hopes of becoming a surgeon. Bluestone High School is proud to announce Nicholas Giammatteo as our January Senior of the Month. We wish him much success in his future endeavors.