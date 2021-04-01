Mid-Atlantic Broadband Continues its Support of SVHEC

Opportunity
South Boston, VA 24592Mid-Atlantic Broadband Communities Corporation (MBC) continued its support of educational opportunities at the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center (SVHEC) with a recent donation to the Southern VA Higher Education Foundation.
The Southern Virginia Higher Education Center provide access to affordable, convenient college degrees and job training programs, while the Foundation provides financial support for training programs and student scholarships at the Center.
MBC’s generous donation will be used to expand scholarship opportunities for students pursuing STEM related activities and certifications at the SVHEC.
"We are so very grateful for MBC's continued support of our community and the SVHEC. Scholarships like these provide access to life-changing opportunities in high demand STEM fields that exist right here in southern Virginia," said Dr. Betty Adams, SVHEC Executive Director.
Mid-Atlantic Broadband is an on-going supporter of SVHEC and its workforce training programs. Among others, MBC’s early support and resources helped SVHEC launch its successful IT Academy training program in 2015.
For more information on college degrees and job training programs available at SVHEC, visit www.svhec.org, email info@svhec.org, or call 434-572-5440.