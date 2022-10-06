SVCC to Host Open House Event

Southside Virginia Community College is planning to host an open house event at the Lake Country Advanced Knowledge Center in South Hill on Tuesday, October 18th from 3:00PM to 6:00PM.
During the event attendees will be able to tour the facility and SVCC lab areas while learning about programs offered at the center including Information Technology, Electrical, HVAC and Welding.
Attendees will also have the option to receive assistance filling out admission applications for the Spring 2023 semester as well as participating in mock interviews with local industries.
The first ten attendees to register for a mock interview will receive a prize.
The Lake Country Advanced Knowledge Center is located at 118 East Danville Street in South Hill. For attendees interested in registering for a mock interview or wanting to know more information about the event please call (434) 955-2252.