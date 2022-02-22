Financial Aid Saturday Returns to SVHEC February 26

The TRIO Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) and Southern Virginia Higher Education Center (SVHEC) are hosting “Financial Aid Saturday: Get Money for School” on February 26th from 10am-2pm. The event will be held in the SVHEC’s 820 Bruce Street Building.
Financial aid and college representatives will be on-site to help students complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), start the college enrollment process, apply for scholarships, and provide information on college degree and job training programs available at SVHEC.
Halifax County residents who complete the FAFSA during Financial Aid Saturday, and who will be enrolled in a curriculum at Danville Community College, will be placed in a drawing to win a laptop from DCC’s Educational Foundation.
Camille Younger, Education Specialist for TRIO EOC, urges current, potential or transfer college students to attend. “We are here to help students take advantage of every opportunity available to them. We offer a full array of programs and we will help a student throughout the whole educational process. Our program, and this event, is in place to help guide students along the path to realizing their dreams of a college education,” Younger stated.
Younger noted that the financial aid deadline is quickly approaching for some large universities students may be planning to attend. She encourages all students to complete their FAFSA as soon as possible.
For more information on the upcoming Financial Aid Saturday event and the services offered by the EOC, or to make an appointment, contact Camille Younger at 434-572-5479 or email camille.younger@danville.edu.