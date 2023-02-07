Opens Tourney on Friday
The Mecklenburg County High School varsity boys basketball team gave regular season champion Tunstall HS a tussle for a half before eventually falling 75-50 in the regular season finale Friday on Senior Night.
The loss dropped the Phoenix to 7-12 overall and completed a 5-7 campaign in their debut season in the Piedmont District. The Trojans meanwhile improved to 20-1 overall and 12-1 in the district.
Mecklenburg is set to open district tournament play on Friday and could be seeded as high as No. 4 (which would earn them a first-round home game) but final pairings were not available at press time.
Mecklenburg County coach Danny Watkins said his team would need to be ready regardless of location or opponent.
“We’ve got to regroup going into the tournament,” said Watkins. “We’ve just got to go compete and do the little things and get back to knocking shots down. Normally we shoot well at home and tonight that didn’t happen.”
Tunstall jumped out to an 8-0 lead at the 5:28 mark of the opening quarter on Friday but the home team answered as Tomar Logan scored on a tough runner in the lane and Amonta Farrar knocked down two straight treys to knot the score at the 4:12 mark.
Tunstall answered as A. Hammock buried three straight treys and C. Higdon added a rebound and putback for a 19-8 lead at the 1:18 mark.
The Trojans took a 21-11 lead to the second quarter.
The Phoenix got buckets from Sayvon Logan and Derrion Brooks to close the deficit to 31-24 at the 3:31 mark of the second stanza but Tunstall ended the quarter on a 5-2 run to take a 41-26 lead to the halftime break.
A trey by Kratavion Thomas cut the Tunstall lead to 43-29 early in the third quarter but that was as close as Mecklenburg would get in the second half. Both teams substituted liberally in the fourth quarter.
T. Logan was the only Mecklenburg player to finish in double figures with 11 points while Thomas and Farrar added six apiece.
J. Edmonds led Tunstall with 17 points while R. Ladd added 14.
Tunstall………..22 14 18 16 - 75
Mecklenburg…..11 15 16 8 - 50
Tunstall – Hammock 12, Cobbs 11, Witcher 1, Edmonds 17, Pool 2, Ladd 14, Snow 3, Brown 10, Scearce 2, Higdon 3.
Mecklenburg – Hayes 2, T. Logan 11, Ross 2, Thomas 6, Brooks 4, Farrar 6, Alexander 5, Lewis 2, Degree 2, Jeffers 4, S. Logan 2.
Magna Vista, 69-66
The Phoenix fell 69-66 in overtime to Magna Vista HS on the road last Tuesday night.
Mecklenburg got off to a good start by outscoring the home team 15-11 in the first quarter and 17-11 in the second to take a 32-22 lead to the halftime break.
Farrar hit three treys in the opening quarter and scored 12 points in the first half to pace the Phoenix while Alvian Lewis added six.
Magna Vista roared back with an 18-10 run in the third quarter and forced overtime after earning a two-point margin in the fourth quarter.
Farrar led a balanced scoring attack for the Phoenix with 13 points while Thomas scored 10 and Logan added eight.
Mecklenburg……….15 17 10 15 9 – 66
Magna Vista………..11 11 18 17 12 – 69
Mecklenburg – Lewis 6, Hayes 6, T. Logan 8, Ross 4, Thomas 10, Brooks 6, Farrar 13, Watson 2, S. Logan 4, Degree 2, Baskerville 2.
Magna Vista – Moore 6, Hairston 13, Bokman 3, Hall 12, J. Hairston 18, Stockton 10, Miller 6.
JV’s Drop Two
The Mecklenburg JV’s dropped both games over the final week of the regular season to finish with a 6-13 record.
The Baby Phoenix fell 49-39 on the road at Magna Vista last Tuesday night.
I’szwhon Bragg paced the Baby Phoenix with 11 points while Jah Harris scored nine points, Bronson Ross tallied five, Malachi Goode and Burdell Haskins totaled four and Dominic Perry and Keyontae Simmons added two points apiece.
Mecklenburg fell 58-35 to the Tunstall JV’s on Friday.
Ross led the Baby Phoenix with 10 points while Harris totaled seven, Shamareon Rainey tallied six, Bragg and K’veon Oliver scored three, Haskins, Goode and JaMarcus Coleman added two apiece and Zyquan Jones finished with one.