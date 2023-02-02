Lady Phoenix Upend Bassett, 49-37

Just like the boys, the Mecklenburg County High School varsity girls’ basketball team earned some momentum heading into the final week of the regular season by topping Bassett HS 49-37 on Friday night.
The road win improved the Lady Phoenix to 4-13 overall and 3-7 in the district.
Mecklenburg got off to a good start in the contest as Jordyn Maclin knocked down two treys in the opening quarter and the Lady Phoenix opened up a 10-3 lead.
Maclin scored six points in the second stanza as Mecklenburg took a 20-9 lead to the halftime break.
The Lady Phoenix maintained their lead going into the final quarter where Maclin poured in 12 points to help secure the victory.
Maclin led all scorers with 27 points while Daniya White added 11 for Mecklenburg.
Gravely led Bassett with 13 points while Ratcliff added 10.
Mecklenburg…….10 10 12 17 - 49
Bassett……………3 6 12 16 - 37
Mecklenburg – Boswell 2, Janson 2, Dixon 5, Pamplin 2, Maclin 27, Daniya White 11.
Bassett – Phillips 2, Gravely 13, Whitfield 2, White 6, Ratcliff 10, Brown 2, Porter 2.
Halifax, 51-46
The homestanding Halifax Lady Comets used a 16-11 run in the fourth quarter last Tuesday night to earn a 51-46 win over visiting Mecklenburg.
The Lady Phoenix got off to a good start in the contest taking a 16-11 lead in the first quarter behind nine points from Maclin.
Maclin hit two treys and scored eight points in the second stanza as Mecklenburg took a 28-23 lead to the halftime break.
Halifax fought back in the third quarter to knot the score at 35.
Maclin led Mecklenburg with 19 points on the night while Daniya White added 15.
Hankins led Halifax with 18 points while Chaney and Harlow added 10 points apiece.
Halifax…….……11 12 12 16 – 51
Mecklenburg……16 12 7 11 – 46
Halifax – Diaz 1, Woody 6, Hankins 18, Powell 3, Chaney 10, Harlow 10, Morton 2.
Mecklenburg – Boswell 3, Dixon 7, Maclin 19, Degree 3, Daniya White 15.
JV’s Win
The Mecklenburg JV’s topped Halifax 33-25 last Tuesday night.
Erica Mason scored 14 points for the Baby Phoenix while Maggie Webb and Grace Walsh totaled six, KK Mangrum tallied five and Chrissy Baskerville added two.