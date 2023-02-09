The Mecklenburg County High School varsity girls basketball team earned a season-sweep over Tunstall HS by smacking the Lady Trojans 54-19 on the road Friday night to complete a 4-8 first-season in the Piedmont District.
Mecklenburg (6-14) will open play in the district tournament on Friday but was still awaiting seeding and location at press time.
The Lady Phoenix jumped out to a 17-7 lead in the first quarter on Friday behind 10 points from Jordyn Maclin.
Maclin scored eight points in the second quarter while Xzareyah Tucker added five as Mecklenburg outscored Tunstall 24-4 to take a commanding 41-11 lead to the halftime break on the way to the lopsided victory.
Maclin led all scorers with 20 points in the game while Tucker added eight.
Heidi Ellis led Tunstall with 10 points.
Mecklenburg…..17 24 6 7 - 54
Tunstall…………7 4 4 4 – 19
Mecklenburg – Boswell 2, Janson 3, Dixon 3, Smith 4, Maclin 20, Tucker 8, Degree 3, Daz. White 5, Dan. White 5, Balducci 2.
Tunstall – Fulp 2, Ellis 10, Tuck 5, Towler 2.
Mecklenburg, 42-37
The Lady Phoenix earned a season sweep of Altavista HS with a 42-37 win on the road Thursday night.
Trailing by nine with 5:25 to play in the fourth quarter, Mecklenburg’s offense got going as Maclin scored seven points and Daniya White added six down the stretch as the Lady Phoenix outscored Altavista 20-10 to seal the victory.
Maclin led Mecklenburg with 13 points in the game while Daniya White scored 12 and Yvonne Dixon added nine.
Mecklenburg……12 5 5 20 - 42
Altavista………….7 9 11 10 – 37
Mecklenburg – Boswell 7, Dixon 9, Pamplin 1, Maclin 13, Daniya White 12.
Altavista – Puryear 8, Crider 14, Berger 10, Carter 4.
Magna Vista, 50-27
The Lady Phoenix fell to the Piedmont District regular season champions Magna Vista HS 50-27 at home last Tuesday on Senior Night.
Mecklenburg showed some fight early staying with the champions for the first half and trailing only 24-16 at the halftime break.
Magna Vista created some separation with an 18-4 run in the third quarter on the way to the victory.
Daniyia White paced Mecklenburg with 11 points in the game while Maclin added eight.
Mecklenburg…….….9 7 4 7 – 27
Magna Vista……….13 11 18 8 - 50
Mecklenburg – Boswell 3, Dixon 2, Maclin 8, Daz. White 3, Daniya White 11.
Magna Vista – Hughes 9, Caldwell 2, Woods 4, Preston 2, Hairston 10, Jiggetts 10, Moyer 10, Williams 3.
JV’s Fall
The Mecklenburg JV girls basketball team dropped its season finale 41-38 in overtime at Tunstall on Friday evening.
KK Mangrum led the Baby Phoenix with 14 points while Maggie Webb tallied 10, Grace Walsh totaled eight and Erica Mason scored six.