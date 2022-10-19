Middle School Roundup; MMS Soccer Stays Unbeaten

The Mecklenburg County Middle School soccer team stayed unbeaten with a pair of wins last week including a big 3-0 win at Powhatan last Monday afternoon.
The local team got on the board on a goal from Terrell Bugg and he added another at the 24:43 mark to give the Phoenix a 2-0 halftime lead.
D’Angelo Nicholson scored the final goal of the match 12:20 into the second half.
The Phoenix then topped Lunenburg 3-1 on Thursday.
Bugg scored the only goal in the match in the first half to give MMS a 1-0 lead.
Lunenburg found the net 10:42 into the second half to tie the score but Bugg scored again at the 14:36 mark and Clayton Vaughan scored at the 21:47 for the final margin.
The victory improved MMS to 6-0-0 on the season.
MMS Volleyball Splits
The Mecklenburg Middle School volleyball overcame a heartbreaking 3-2 loss at Powhatan to rebound with 3-0 wins over Lunenburg and Wyatt last week. The two victories improved the Lady Phoenix to 8-1 on the season.