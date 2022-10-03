Phoenix Golfers Finish Fourth in District Tourney

The Mecklenburg County High School varsity golf team finished fourth at the Piedmont District Golf Championship held at Olde Mill Golf Club last Monday.
Junior Cameron Shriver shot 84 while fellow junior Taylor Seamans carded 88 to pace the Phoenix. Freshman Jackson Allgood shot 90, and sophomore Barrett Digh rounded out the scoring at 91.
Shriver, Seamans and Allgood were all named to the all-district second team.
The team results were as follows: Halifax 309, Patrick County 338, Magna Vista 346, Mecklenburg 353, Tunstall 385, Martinsville 462. Halifax’s J.D. Cunningham was the medalist with a 68.