Hilda C. Jones Memorial Scholarship accepting applications through June 30

The Hilda C. Jones Memorial Scholarship is partnering with the KLM Scholarship Foundation to provide opportunities for the Bluestone Class of 2021. The primary purpose of the foundation is to raise funds and distribute book scholarship awards.
The Hilda C. Jones Memorial Scholarship was created in memory of Hilda C. Jones. She was a retired Earth Science and Biology teacher that taught at Bluestone for 30+ years. She taught generations in our community and made sure students had the opportunity to learn. Education was her priority and she bled Bluestone Blue & Gold. This book scholarship will continue her legacy and bridge the financial gap for Barons and Baronettes as they prepare for a new chapter.
How to Apply: KLM Scholarship Foundation website
Visit www.klmfoundation.org and click Apply
You will be automatically eligible for this scholarship when you enter Bluestone Senior High School as a part of your application.
Follow the instructions for High School students to ensure your application is complete and supporting documents are mailed. If all supporting documents are not received, your application will be incomplete.
Deadline:
- Online Application: Must be submitted before or by 11:59pm on June 30, 2021
- Documentation: Must be postmarked before or by June 30, 2021
Qualifications:
- Attending a Virginia College/University
- Between the ages of 17-22 years old
- Cumulative Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.0 or better
- Must be a United States citizen or hold a permanent resident visa card
Scholarship Awards:
- $500 for a Community College
- $1000 for a 4 year College/University
The family of Hilda C. Jones wishes you the best as you apply and prepare to continue your education.