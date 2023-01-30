Lady Bulldogs Go 3-1 on Week

The Brunswick High School varsity girls’ basketball team went 3-1 on the court last week, capturing two Tri-Rivers contests, to improve to a perfect 9-0 in district play and 12-2 overall.
The Lady Bulldogs topped Franklin 41-27 in district play last Wednesday night and were awarded a forfeit by Sussex-Central on Friday.
Brunswick went out of district to play Forest Park HS, a Class 6 school from Woodbridge, on Saturday in a Highland-Springs HS showcase event where they picked up a 52-27 victory over the winless Lady Bruins.
The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 14-9 lead in the first quarter on Saturday behind seven points from Alexandria Harrison.
Harrison scored eight in the second stanza as Brunswick outscored Forest Park 11-9 to take a 25-18 lead to the halftime break.
Lakera Hill hit five treys in the third quarter and scored 17 points to help the Lady Bulldogs break the game wide open with a 21-4 run on the way to the victory.
Harrison led all scorers with 23 points for Brunswick while Hill added 19.
Brunswick……..14 11 21 6 - 52
Forest Park……..9 9 4 5 - 27
Brunswick – Seward 2, Hill 19, Smith 3, Simmons 5, Harrison 23.
Forest Park – Grant 9, Daguise 3, Shelton 1, Graybill 7, Thornton 7.
Brunswick, 41-27
The Lady Bulldogs outscored Franklin 16-8 in the third quarter to pull away on their way to a 41-27 win on the road last Wednesday night.
The two teams went to the halftime break tied at 13 but Hill scored 10 points in the third quarter to help Brunswick open up a 29-21 lead.
Hill scored six points in the final stanza while Harrison added four as Brunswick outscored the Lady Broncos 12-6 to seal the victory.
Hill led all scorers with 25 points while Harrison added seven.
Mykira Barrett led Franklin with 10 points.
Brunswick……….6 7 16 12 - 41
Franklin………….2 11 8 6 – 27
Brunswick – Hill 25, Smith 5, Simmons 4, Harrison 7.
Franklin – Wiggins 2, Barrett 10, Battle 4, Pigot 9, Hoskie 2.
Hopewell, 57-26
The Lady Bulldogs dropped their second game of the season to Hopewell HS on the road last Monday night, falling by a 57-26 score.
Hopewell jumped out to a 14-7 lead in the first quarter and outscored Brunswick 12-6 in the second stanza to take a 26-13 lead to the halftime break.
The Lady Blue Devils pulled away with a 15-4 run in the third quarter on the way to the victory.
Erin Edmonds led Hopewell with 18 points while Alexis Edmonds scored 12. Harrison led Brunswick with 13 points.
Hopewell…....14 12 15 16 – 57
Brunswick…....7 6 4 9 - 26
Hopewell – E. Edmonds 18, A. Edmonds 12, Prince 4, Kelley 4, Frye 2, Story 5, Reece-Banks 5, Cooper 7.
Brunswick – Toledo 2, Hill 6, Smith 3, Simmons 2, Harrison 13.