The Importance of Football

This is it. This is the final countdown, the last hurrah, the last dance, the last lap, and last call all rolled into one school year. For sixty-six years, Bluestone has opened its doors in August or September to welcome students back and welcome new ones, and on September 8th, 2021 it will do so for the last time.
An important part of the final year, and certainly a nostalgic one, is football. Football plays such a vital part in every American high school, and that is no different at Bluestone. No, Bluestone has never won a State Championship or had any NFL draft picks, but that’s not what football is about. It’s not about district titles or winning seasons, it’s about much more than that.
Football is about life. It is about pride in yourself and in what you, together with your teammates, accomplish. It is about overcoming adversity. It is about strength, courage, and hope. It is about the experience. It is about memories.
Football is about two-a-days. It is about sweat. It is about cuts and scrapes and the stories that come with them. It is about 1st-and-10 and 4th-and-1. It is about touchdowns and turnovers. It is about halftimes and heartbreaks. In many ways, it is about growing up. The harsh realities of football teach us about the harsh realities of life.
When Mecklenburg High School opens, it will be a year of firsts. This year, however, is a year of lasts: the last King of the County game; the last Homecoming; the last Senior Night. Let us, as a community, do everything we can to make those ‘lasts’ memorable, not to us, but to our kids, our grandkids, our nieces, our nephews, our neighbors. Encourage and inspire those you know who are students at Bluestone High School to make this year great and to get involved in any way they can. Encourage them to try out for the baseball team, for the football team, to run for class officer, to go to the Homecoming festivities, to go to prom, to live this school year like it’s Bluestone’s last: because it is.
To those reading this, think about what football means to you. You may have played football at Bluestone, you may have watched many games from the stands, you may have even coached at Bluestone; I know you want your child, grandchild, great-grandchild, neighbor, whoever it may be to have that experience as well. So, please, pick up the phone, call or text a Bluestone student and encourage them to come out and play. Maybe even offer to give them a ride to practice. Tell them how much it means to put on that Barons jersey, strap that Bluestone helmet on, and stand side-by-side with their classmates, ready to take on the world from the fifty-yard-line.
Beginning June 21st, football will hold workouts every Monday through Thursday at school. Coaches will meet the athletes at the weight room which is now in the lower building (the old Auto-Mechanics room). Participants must have a valid physical to participate.
Sentara Family Medicine will be providing FREE physicals Wednesday, July 14th, 2021 from 5:30 to 8:00 pm at their Chase City location. All students wishing to play a sport during the 2021-2022 school year are encouraged to attend.
Any student-athlete that cannot attend on this date or simply wants to get a physical sooner, may do so; he or she simply needs to make an appointment with their family doctor to have it done. Send a copy to the school via email, fax, or by hand. Email physicals to jkirkland@mcpsweb.org. The school's fax number is 434-372-5217. Please call ahead to 434-372-5177 if you plan to drop it off. Email jkirkland@mcpsweb.org if you have any questions.