Turnovers and untimely penalties were too much to overcome for the Mecklenburg County High School varsity football team as they fell 22-6 at Sussex-Central HS on Friday night.
The loss was the sixth straight for the Phoenix as they fell to 1-6 on the campaign while Sussex made sure homecoming night was a success as they improved to 4-3.
“They made more plays than us,” said Mecklenburg County coach Kelvin Hutcheson after the game. “We played a young of young guys and they are stepping up. They are hungry to learn and are working hard in practice.”
Hutcheson said the team still has some players out and a few others that are dealing with nagging injuries.
“That’s the way it goes,” he said. “It’s the next man up. We will just keep working.”
Sussex received the opening kickoff and went to work behind good runs by Adrean Dubique and Edward Birchette to move into the Mecklenburg redzone. A shuttle pass moved the Tigers inside of the Phoenix 10-yard line and Dubique scored on a 7-yard touchdown run and added a 2-point conversion run for an 8-0 lead at the 7:10 mark of the opening quarter.
The Phoenix fumbled the ensuing kickoff but were able to come up with a turnover of their own when Kratavion Thomas came up with a loose ball inside of the Mecklenburg redzone.
The Phoenix moved the ball to the Tigers’ 25-yard line but fumbled and Sussex recovered to end the drive.
Javonte Haskins came up with a fumble recovery after Sussex had driven inside of the Mecklenburg 10-yard line but the Tigers came up with an interception in the endzone and took an 8-0 lead to the halftime break.
Mecklenburg took over near midfield on the second half kickoff but a fumble was scooped up by Sussex’s Floyd Cain who returned it 55-yards for a touchdown. Dubique added a 2-point conversion run to extend the lead to 16-0 at the 10:41 mark of the third quarter.
Javonte Haskins came up with his second fumble recovery of the game late in the third quarter as Mecklenburg took over at the Tigers’ 5-yard line. Mecklenburg quarterback Tomar Logan scored on a 3-yard touchdown run to cut the Sussex lead to 16-6 with 39 seconds left in the period.
The Phoenix went for it on fourth and long deep in Tigers territory late in the fourth quarter but a pass fell incomplete and Sussex took advantage of the good field position as Anthony Cropper scored on a 28-yard touchdown run to complete the scoring in the 22-6 victory.
Javonte Haskins came up with his third fumble recovery of the night late in the contest but Mecklenburg was intercepted on their final offensive possession of the game.
Unofficial Statistics
M SC
First downs…………..11 13
Rushes-yds………..32-136 42-217
Passes…………..…1-14-3 2-7-0
Passing yds…………..21 18
Fumbles-lost………...4-4 4-4
Penalties-yds………..9-85 15-127
Punts-avg……….….1-28.0 0-0
Mecklenburg Rushing – Lewis 2-11, Gooch 6-0, Hart 10-35, Logan 9-69, Price 2-(-5). Passing – Logan, 2-10-1, 21 yds; Brooks, 0-4-2. Receiving – Thomas 1-6, Ross 1-15.