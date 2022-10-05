Lady Phoenix Earn A Pair of Wins

The Mecklenburg County High School varsity volleyball team won a pair of matches on the hardwood last week, topping Brunswick and Piedmont District foe George Washington-Danville by 3-0 scores.
The two wins improved the Lady Phoenix to 8-4 overall and 5-2 in the district.
“We continued to work around some minor injuries this past week which incidentally allowed us to try out new rotations and see girls in different positions which we believe will come in handy down the road,” said Mecklenburg Coach Justin Kirkland. “We are focused on improving this coming week as we lost to our two opponents, Appomattox and Bassett, in our first matches against them. We set team goals to focus on within both upcoming matches so as not to get lost in some sort of 'revenge' narrative; our focus is point-by-point, set-by-set. We have studied the film from our first matches with them in order to learn and improve; that's our focus: Get better.”
Paige Springer and Grace Newcomb led Mecklenburg with five kills apiece in the win over George Washington while Lillie Puryear added two.
G. Newcomb and Springer had four kills apiece in the victory over Brunswick while Cassidy Newcomb tallied three and Tori Powell added two.
The Mecklenburg JV’s also won its lone match last week with a convincing 2-0 win over George Washington–Danville. The victory improved the Baby Phoenix to 8-2 on the season.