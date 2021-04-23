It’s a strange topic but hey, we live in a strange time.
You might have seen the unusual “UFO” video released by the Pentagon last week. It seemed to reach every news broadcast in the country. It looked like a movie on the Science Fiction Channel, but it wasn’t.
The video was shot last year off the coast of aboard the USS Russell. In it, a triangle shaped something is flying above and around the ship. The video was leaked last year and last week, the Pentagon officially released the video, admitting that they don’t know what the heck it is, calling it an “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.” It seems the term UFO has fallen out of fashion.
Here is where it gets interesting. About a year ago the Pentagon released three similar videos taken over the last few years. The three were taken by pilots who seemed to be flying along after unusual objects in the air. The Pentagon also admitted they didn’t know what those were, either and that makes a pretty dramatic shift for our officials to suddenly make.
Just like the Pentagon, I wonder what it is, too. It sure is interesting, though.
During World War II, a fair number of Allied pilots suddenly started reported strange things flying around in the skies of Europe. Most flyers assumed what they were seeing was a new and experimental weapon. As the war wound down and the troops came home, war tension eased, most people forgot about the foo fighters.
UFO’s really hit the public attention on June 24, 1947, businessman and pilot Kenneth Arnold was flying near Mount Rainer in Washington State. While flying along minding his own business, he noticed a line of 9 objects playing at a speed estimated at about 1,200 mph. Due to the size and distance, he later estimated their size to be about the same size as a Douglas DC-4.
Arnold reported the sighting, the press and radio picked it up and suddenly, everyone was looking at the sky and reporting UFO’s. As for Arnold, he later said his report was more trouble than it was worth and if he ever saw anything else in the sky, he’d just keep his mouth shut.
Now, this must have all been pretty hard for the Air Force to handle. Here they were, charged with defending our in the middle of the Cold War and high tensions and suddenly, there were these strange things in the skies. The Air Force had to reassure people things were fine when they didn’t seem to know what those things were 11 discs flying around.
Sometimes that was a little hard to do.
On two weekends, July 19 and July 27, 19 of 1952, a swarm of at least 11 UFO’s buzzed Washington. There are pretty interesting photos of 11 flying over the Capital Dome. Fighter sets were dispatched but when the jets arrived they were running low on fuel. The objects vanished. Then, as soon as the jets left the objects came back. They came back a week later.
Naturally, people took pictures and the pictures were published everywhere. A bunch of UFO’s over flying over the White House was a little hard to ignore.
The Air Force began an “official” investigation of UFO’s, unfortunately some of their “explanations” made less sense than the UFO stories. Most were either said to be “swamp gas,” weather inversions or weather balloons. The public didn’t buy it. Neither did a lot of the military scientists. J. Alen Hynek, one of the best known, left the project to started his own private and “scientific” investigation.
UFO’s have become part of our culture.
I won’t sit here and say I believe that any UFO’s are visitors from another planet. Of course, I don’t say they aren’t, either. The simple truth is that now, after more than 70 years, people still things in the sky and we still don’t know what they really are. We simply don’t have we don’t have any more or any less evidence to either prove it or disprove it.
Making definitive statements about things you don’t know about is one of the quickest ways to prove you’re not too bright.
It is possible that the government is taking a new more open attitude about whatever these objects are.
Tucked away in the big Covid Bill that passed in December was and order for the intelligence agencies have 180 days from the time the law was passed to release whatever information about UFO’s they have to see if national security is at risk. Just what kind of information that have and what they release in open for debate but it sure will be interesting to those of us who grew up reading science fiction.
So what does that mean? In Washington, who knows? Marco Rubio said in late March that the report might not make the deadline so it remains what (if anything) will be seen and when.
For decades, intelligence agencies have dodged the questions about what they know. Now we finally maybe about to give the answer we’ve all been waiting for…
Is there intelligent life in Washington?