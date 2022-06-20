Animal Tracks

It's funny how things don't really change, they just shift around.
I was doing physical therapy following a small heart attack back when the Covid pandemic swept the country. As the pandemic spread faster and got more serious I decided it might be a little risky to keep going. And, it was about that time when that the hospital figured the same thing and the classes stopped.
This wasn't the first time I'd been through therapy before and I have to admit that I'm not really a huge fan of exercise, not because I'm lazy but because exercise is usually completely boring. It occupies the body but the mind, well, not as much.
Unfortunately, health issues have sent me through the whole therapy process at least four times before. I don't have a lot of good things to say about at least one of the places where I was sent for therapy. That might be why I was so surprised at the program in South Hill.
I have to say that I was actually enjoying therapy at CMH-VCU two years ago. The classes were small, the staff was friendly and easy going, the program was challenging but in a good way. I got to a point here I wanted to beat, if only just very slightly, whatever I did in the last session. I got a real kick out of that.
When the program shut down I didn't stop exercising...at least not right away. I had a nice stationary bike and a treadmill at home. There was certainly no reason why I couldn't do the basics at home by myself and so, I did...for awhile at least. Soon, I was cutting my sessions short. Then I started dropping days. I'm sure you can see where this is going.
I was in a strange place. I had just retired from the paper. I admit, I didn't get the exercise working at the paper that people get from some jobs but I did usually get a bit of walking in. Without work or the therapy, I wasn't very mobile and that comes with a price. If all you do is sit around soon all you can do is sit around.
It got to the point where I'd get out of breath just taking the trash out. Feeding the horses – which isn't a major problem – became a real workout that left me gasping.
A couple of months ago I had to go for UVA for a routine checkup. My doctor has the bedside manner of a professional wrestler with a nasty attitude. He landed on me like a ton of bricks and shared several interesting opinions with me. He suggest strongly that I consider giving the therapy another try. I didn't disagree.
And so, I started therapy last week. Several of the staff remembered me from a couple of years ago and everyone was just as nice and professional as they were then.
By the time I finished my first session, my legs felt like rubber bands and I realized just how much work I've got to do. But, I've done this before and I know that you get out of this what you put into it. It's more than a fair trade.