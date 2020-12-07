Revisiting the notes from my meeting with Mrs. Anne Gayle Roberts on July 29, 2017, she stated at that time, Mr. Johnson had black cow milkers. One of the milkers arrived for work one day, picked up an ax from outside and went into the home and killed Johnson. Then he assaulted a woman there, raped her and then killed her with the ax. But to be certain, he drew a pistol and shot her at point blank. Johnson’s wife visiting their daughter (Rachel) in Norfolk who was in the middle of a messy and volatile divorce (seems the husband was a pilot at Norfolk). Mom returned to Clarksville, having traveled by Greyhound Bus, and townspeople met her at the bus station.
The grandson, A. P. Johnson, III, had been staying with the grandparents and attending school I Clarksville He was eight years old and in the second or third grade. As they only lived about three or four blocks from the school, he rode his bicycle to and fro. His great aunt and uncle (Laura A. Dutro, age 61 and Thomas, age 65) were living at the farm in 1940 and by 1942/43 Thomas had expired. They also had a house keeper and servant. Their son had been hired by J. P. Stephens in Martinsville, V and they had just landed a big contract to manufacture parachutes in Martinsville and Chase City, Va. On this day III rode home and discovered the bodies. He then rode his bicycle to Dr. Winston’s office, they contacted the police and all returned to the grizzly scene.
The young man stayed at Dr. Winston’s, next to Judge John Tisdale, for the night.
Mrs. Roberts and A. J. III went to relatives with their twins and lived for about one year. Page and Ann Gayle (Winston) Roberts were teenagers at the time and remember it well. At least seven young black men and others were brought in and questioned. Two suspects were identified and law enforcement bean the search. After four months they got a break. A sister of one of the perpetrators contacted the police and told them where he had gone to live in North Carolina.
The first suspect arrested was Andrew B. Tuck, black and on his military draft registration listed that he was 18, head of his own house, born - 28 Feb 1925, (per Andrew) in Clarksville, Mecklenburg, VA. His U.S. Army registration continued with registration date was1943. Employer: A P Johnson; Weight: 130, Complexion: Dark Brown; Eye, Black; Hair, Black; Height: 5 8 and next of kin – mother, Nannie Tuck. He was living in Clarksville on route 882 and works as a farm laborer. He also had an alias that he used in North Carolina and that was Andy Tucker.
The 1940 census lists: family included his father Tom, b. 1880; mother, Nannie, b. 1878; sister, Annie Mae, b. 1920; Brother, David, b. 1915 and brother, Ronny, b. 1921.
Once William Tunstall was acquitted in October 1944, Andrew Tuck returned to jail in Lynchburg and from there he went to prison to serve out his life sentence. On “Thurs. 14th Sept. 1944 Tuck filed a plea of Guilty. He was sentenced to prison to serve for his natural life unless due process by another court changes it.” The Commonwealths’ Attorney, Bedinger, resigned from the Tunstall case and turned it over to an assistant on October 12, 1944. The next day, October 13, Frank P. Peck. W. Arthur Rogers, Malvin Moss, W. E. Jolly, E. W. Hayes, W. C. Smithson, L. M. Thomas, Willie Dalton, L. T. Jeffress, B. C. Bobbitt, Vanderbilt Bullock and Carl Walker were elected as a jury to hear and decide the case.
During this time frame there was a lot of commotion and disharmony in the county due to the prolonged World War II, the worst flood and winter snow storm on record in 1940/41 and the U. S. Army, Corps of Engineers were in the process of purchasing and declaring eminent domain on property along the Roanoke, Dan and Hyco Rivers. That included Blue Creek which was part of Johnsons land. The devastation of 1940/41 caused a land flood, wash and destruction of over 80,000 acres from Danville Virginia to Weldon, N.C. Land and home owners had lost their homes, businesses, land and crops plus their livestock to the storms and now the government was coming in and taking their land, businesses and homes by law. Even their churches, scls and cemeteries. Lawsuits were being filed everywhere and all attorneys were swamped with work (that paid good fees), so not a lot of excitement over the Tunstall trial.
Clarksville gathered a lynch mob and were ready to hang him. A $500 reward was offered by the BOS on April 10, 1944 for the arrest and conviction of the murderer(s) of A. P. Johnson and Miss Laura Dutro.
Sept 14, 1944 Judge G. E. Mitchell, Circuit Court, rendered a sentence for A. B. Tuck for life in prison, but a plea deal of him testifying against Tunstall in the future. He was return to Lynchburg jail and then sent to prison.
“October 4, 1944, William H. Tunstall was sent to Central State to see psychologist, psychiatrist and Superintendent or designee for interview, evaluation and examination as to his sanity. March 16 newspaper – “Bodies found late Mar 5 stuffed in living room closet. Bludgeoned to death and one shot and brutally raped. Found by Mrs. Johnson who had just returned from a visit in Norfolk. C. A., F. C. Bedinger said the wallet was not on Johnson’s body but nothing else was missing. She was shot in back right side and it traveled just below her heart on the left, with a .32 caliber, bled out (probably while being raped Time of death between 12 and 1 pm on 3/5/44.
T. W. Gregory, Justice of Peace, conducted the inquest – Mrs. Johnson had to enter through a window when she arrived home as all other entrances were blocked or locked. After the bodies were removed, the sheriff brought in bloodhounds and their handler who searched most all night but no trail was found.
Previously Tunstall had been sent to Petersburg Psychiatric Hospital for an evaluation. The defense attorney offered that the evaluation was such that even if Tunstall had committed the crimes, he would not have known what he was doing and certainly not the consequences and he entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity (mental feebleness). Tunstall was only charged with felony rape but no other charges. Tuck had been convicted of the murder of A. J. Johnson but nothing else.