I searched records for Mecklenburg, Halifax and Granville Counties and Ancestry.com, but found no record of a plausible William H. Tunstall. The ones I did find (South Hill and Sudan were in their 50s in 1940 and were married with children. (I’m assuming that Tuck was hanging out with someone closer to his age of 18 in 1943.) The court records did not indicate a middle initial, birth date, nor family members. So I found no history about him before nor after court hearings. A. W. Williams, Psychologist and W. I. Pritchard, MD, Superintendent of the hospital submitted a report to the court. As I was finishing the research it struck me that this was not my normal 19th century history but actually a World War II, 20th Century story. I was really concerned about this family and how the murders had impacted their lives?
When brought for arraignment, both men, through their attorney pleaded not guilty to all charges. Following a brief off record discussion with the judge and both counsel, it was agreed that the prisoners should be sent sent to Central State Psychiatric Hospital for an evaluation located in Petersburg, VA. It was decided to send A. B. Tuck first and once his evaluation was competed then send Tunstall – Sept. 1944. They were returned to Lynchburg Jail. From there Tuck was taken to Petersburg and a week later returned. The following week all parties returned to the courtroom only to discover that in Petersburg all the staff completed were behavioral observations and no formal evaluation was conducted.. So he was returned to the hospital with specific instructions for a comprehensive evaluation – Oct. 1944. A trial date seems to have been set for March 1945.
At this point, March 17, 1945, it had been almost a year since the murders (May 1944). Because the crime was listed as a federal offence due to flight across state lines to avoid prosecution, a special grand jury ws called and heard the case. They agreed to two felony murder charges and one charge of felony rape. The lesser charges were omitted for brevity in September 1944.
Tuck completed the evaluation and was returned to Lynchburg, a grand jury was set for Tuck the following month. At this trial (lasting three days) the evidence was sufficient for indictment. But most charges had been dropped except one for murder. He was quickly found guilty by the jury and the judge sentenced him to life in prison.. He left the court with an escort to go straight to prison (federal prison). I found no record of family members at the trail, nor testimony in his defense.
The 1940 U. S. Census records lists Andrew B. Tuck, b. 1925, as living on hwy. 882, Sandy Fork area with his family. His mother and father were listed as Nannie and Tom Tuck, farmers, aged 62 and 60. There were also three other siblings aged 25, 20 and 19 with Andrew being the youngest at 15. All worked for their father farming and he had two years of schooling. The psychiatric evaluation found no psychiatric disturbances of the mind nor physiological issues of the brain that would interfere with Tuck’s reasoning and understanding. Thus he was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison.
In the interim, for some unexplained reason there were many delays in the Tunstall case. It appears that he was implicated by Tuck and brought in on a warrant in late summer 1944. He was charged with rape and murder, then it was changed to rape only without explanation. In December 1944 Tunstall, through his attorney, requested an evaluation at the psychiatric facility in Petersburg At some point in the records I read one unsolicited comment that “Tunstall was so out of touch that even if he did a crime, he wouldn’t have known what he did- rape or murder.”
In February Tunstall returned to court and it seems there was a lot of interactions, but not written down. His case was postponed for a week. When he returned in late February his jury trial took a couple of hours. The psychiatric evaluation was introduced but not included in the records. The jury deliberated briefly and the judge recessed. He set a return to court for 10 AM the next day and the jury’s instructions were to think about what their decision was going to be. The next day the jury was brought into court with all other parties’ involved. A roll call was held. Then it seems that a roll call was taken relative to their vote for guilty or not. It was unanimous that he was not guilty.
Finally after the third trial day in December 1945, Tuck was sent to the federal prison in northern Virginia to begin his sentence – life without parole. With the Tunstall case, it was not that easy. He was found “not guilty” of aiding in the murder, by virtue of his being insane. Thus, the judge ruled that he was an insane criminal and he sentenced him to be sent to the locked penal facility at the Petersburg Psychiatric Hospital. Now, normally this would be the end of the story but no so in this case. Then, while I was searching for his date of death I discovered that he was released from prison and living in Fairfax, Virginia in 1969.
So I began researching again. This time for the widow and children with their families.
In 1969 Tuck was released from prison and on November 9, 1969, he was married to Rosalie Lee Smith Vaughan in Falls Church, Va. He was listed as age 44 and she age 59. He died in Arlington, VA on January 13, 1972 (Two months shy of 48 years old). I was unable to find any record on his wife Rosalie, who was listed as being from Kentucky and widowed. I am confident of this data as on the marriage license and death certificate he lists his mother and father as the same in Clarksville. He does change his birth date from February to March, but the day and year were the same and he lists his birthplace as Blue Creek, Va.