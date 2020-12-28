From 1705 to 1779 each county was divided into precincts and a justice of the county court appointed for each one to compile the list of tythables. He took sworn statements from residents and the agents of non-residents households. The county took the biggest part of the tithe. Its share was calculated by adding the expenses each year and dividing the total by the number of tithables. The tithe for the parish was the same but that tithe had to be paid regardless of denomination. Care of the poor was the major expense of the parish. The total tithe included; the Colony's share fixed by law (a variable rate). It averaged about 30 lbs. of tobacco and allowed a witness for a day's court attendance. A person's total tax was the tithe times the number of tithables for whom he was responsible, land taxes on real estate holdings.
In 1786 the General Assembly rewrote the law to include several changes after 1779, and its essentials remained in force through the first half of the 19th century. County justices, who had served without compensation were replaced by paid commissioners for each district. The number of districts per county ranged from one to three depending on its size. Each commissioner beginning on March 10 was to visit every person subject to taxation within his district to receive an affidavit on his taxable persons and property. The commissioner was to turn in to the clerk of courts by May 31 an alphabetical list showing the date each statement had been received, the person chargeable, the names of all free males subject to tax, the number or quantity of every "species" of taxable property, subject and distinguishing the person’s subject only to county and parish levies.
This last specification was needed because four years earlier the State had stopped taxing under age whites and upped the age for taxing slaves to 16, while all the counties that I have studied continued with the old definitions for their levies. The law specified a form that showed the names of all free male tithes, the number of white males above 15 aunder 21, the number of blacks above16, and the number below 16 in each household. Only the 1787 return showed which white tithables were under 21. It was also the first year that some personal property other than slaves was taxed. These new "species” were horses, cattle, carriage wheels, ordinary licenses, billiard tables, number of stud horses and the rate of covering per season, and finally practicing physicians, apothecaries, and surgeons. In my opinion anyone researching a male ancestor who lived in Virginia between 1782 and 1809.
At this point, unequivocally whenever and wherever in 18th century Virginia there was a legal requirement an adult, he or she must have reached his 21st birthday. This was the requirement for persons to sell real estate, to sue in one's own name in a court of law, to sign a bond or promissory note, and to marry for the first time. If either of the parties to be married was not of age, the consent of a parent or guardian was necessary. It was to be in writing before two witnesses, unless it was sworn to before the clerk of the county court. After 1748 the law specified father. From then on you know the father was dead, if a woman granted her consent. If there was no written consent, do not assume that the bride was of age. Her father may very w.ell have accompanied the groom to the courthouse, given his consent orally, and then signed. Only 6 grooms out of 1800 getting marriage licenses needed a consent, Fauquier. the bond as security. I said bride because it was rare for a groom in that era to be underage.If a child between the ages of 12 and 16 was married without her father's consent, the 1705 law stated she would lose her share of any inheritance to her next of kin. Note that with parental consent, a 12 year-old could be married. Known children: [Maj.] James who married Elizabeth Bolling, daughter of Col. Richard Bolling; Robert (Jr.) who married Anna Bland, daughter of Richard Bland; Edward b. 11-1-1726; and daughter Mary of William E Byrd II and his family were married.
His first wife, Lucy Parke who he wedded in 1706, was the daughter of the dashing but rakish Daniel Parke, and wife, the widow, Rebecca Evelyn Knipe, (widow of the Ireland Cromwell War hero in 1640s, Bartholomew Knipe, son of Reverend Christian Knipe), from Beverly Parish in England. Then Daniel was appointed to the council and later as the governor of the Leeward Islands. After a rather unfulfilling unharmonious married life, Lucy died in London in 1716. She and Byrd had four children of whom only two survived infancy.
One of these was his oldest daughter Evelyn, about whom there has grown up a romantic legend, that her father thwarted her marriage to the old Earl of Peterborough.
One last notable was that of Ursula Anna Mumford, daughter of General Robert Mumford, III, of Richland (Occoneechee), age 14, married Francis Otway Byrd, son of Colonel William E. Byrd, III, at age 26, in Charles City County, 1781.
