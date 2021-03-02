The ice storm last week left our street looking like a war zone. I didn’t see any large trees down but there were at least two utility poles down on our short street, all sorts of lines and plenty of big limbs.
It wasn’t like we didn’t have warning. The weather forecasters had predicted a decent chance of a fairly large ice storm and the possibility of damage and likelihood of power outages.
On Saturday, I was kicked back, watching the final day of the second impeachment trial, keeping one eye on the window and watching ice building up on the trees. Just before one I heard a loud boom and our power went out. It would be Wednesday afternoon before the power came back on.
I’m not one of these survivalist types by any means. I am, however, reasonably intelligent and I know that we can and do have weather events that can knock us offline, sometimes for days at a time. Granted, it doesn’t happen often but it can happen, has happened in the past and will happen in the future.
Electricity can, of course, go out for lots of reasons at any time but here in Southside, the most likely culprits seem to be ice storms in cold months and the leftovers of tropical systems passing through in late summer and early fall. Thankfully, we can go decades without seeing either one and if we do see them, they’re usually resolved within a few hours or at most, a couple of days. Once in awhile, it takes longer.
Ideally, it would be nice to have a whole-house backup power system. It would be nice but it isn’t cheap. On the other hand, it doesn’t take a lot of effort or money to have some basic gear around to make sure you’re more comfortable (and safe) when the power goes off.
I keep candles on hand but I’m more comfortable using a light source without an open flame. I’ve got several battery powered lights and extra rechargeable battery packs. I had plenty of time to charge all of those up as well as my cell phone with two extra batteries.
To fight sheer boredom, I had my e-reader, and a weather-am-fm radio. I also had my tablet and can not only listen to music on the thing but watch movies and play games. All of those will run off of the battery packs so I can keep myself semi entertained.
We couldn’t do any serious cooking but I have a Sterno stove and keep a few cans of Sterno around. It’s fine for making coffee or warming soup and canned stuff.
None of these things are overly expensive or hard to deal with. To tell the truth, we would have gotten by quite well if it hadn’t been for the cold. Temperatures at or below freezing, unfortunately, was the one thing we weren’t prepared for.
Our house was built about 1960 and the heating system is electric. Insulation wasn’t a priority. By Saturday afternoon, it was cold enough in the house that we could see our breath.
Although we have a fireplace, unfortunately, it’s not in the best of repair at the moment.
I do have a kerosene heater stashed away but Cheryl can’t handle it. If she spends any time around a kerosene heater she gets deathly sick.
The bottom line is that from Saturday until late Wednesday afternoon, we had absolutely no heat.
It was pretty miserable.
Lesson learned.