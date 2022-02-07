Animal Tracks: Happy Holiday!

It seems hard to believe that we've already gotten through January. It feels like only a few weeks since we were still gearing up for Christmas and New Years. Now we're all getting ready for the first major holiday of 2022 – Groundhog Day.
Okay, maybe Groundhog Day isn't exactly a major holiday but it's certainly one of the first “days” we get to celebrate in the new year and since February is usually pretty cold and dreary, we'll take whatever we can get.
I will admit that I've never set much stock in Groundhog Day. I try to give the animal the benefit of the doubt but I have never quite been able to believe that a groundhog has any special ability or qualification to forecast the weather. I've discussed this at length with several of the raccoons who live in our yard and they tend to agree with me. I find raccoons to be much more trustworthy and honest than groundhogs. The one groundhog who stops by our yard now and then is rather standoffish and not at all friendly.
According to statistics I looked up, the annual groundhog forecast is about 39 percent accurate. That might not be bad for a wild rodent with no real training in forecasting, but you'd get more accurate forecasts by simply flipping a coin and so, I don't pay a lot of attention to exactly what the groundhog predicts.
I do, however, admit that I'm ready for the weather to get a little warmer. I might not be totally ready for spring or summer but I find that I'm no longer as comfortable in cold weather as I once was. Honestly, I'm tired of huddling up beside a heater, trying to stay semi-warm.
Now, we have had a taste of winter weather. About three weeks back the human forecasters were predicting a “major” winter event and at least one of the local news crews took to the air non-stop to keep us all informed about the coming onslaught. In the end, we got about 4 inches of snow with a slight crust of freezing rain on top. It was decent but hardly the world stopping event they were talking about.
The next weekend, they predicted more of the same. That time we got about 3 inches of snow and no ice.
Last weekend, they were once more predicting a “major” event over the weekend. Maybe I slept through it but I didn't see anything...nothing...not so much as a single flake.
Of course, there was a major storm that tracked up the coast last weekend and hammed points north with record breaking snow, ice and power outages. Thankfully, we say none of it.
So far, our little corner of the world has gotten off with few real problems.
That certainly doesn't mean we can't or won't have some serious winter weather. We can and might.
It was last February when a fast moving storm passed through the area, dropping a major ice storm in our laps. The temperature was well below freezing for several days. Getting our and about was a problem but for many of us, the biggest problem was the days-long power outage and the loss of heat. It was pretty miserable.
Our house was built around 1960. I'm not sure they knew about insulating homes but they certainly didn't spend a lot of time or effort on it. The same goes for the storm windows. It is a cold and drafty house.
The house was “All-Electric,” which was a big deal in the 60's and it isn't altogether a bad thing, unless the power goes out. Then it can be a problem.
Another problem with the heating system is that the heat registers are in the ceiling...which is pretty stupid because heat rises. This means we have a nice and toasty attic. Anything near floor level tends to be icy.
We have talked about insulating the house, maybe adding a more efficient heating-cooling system, upgrading the windows. Unfortunately, we haven't gotten past the talking stages yet.
Thankfully, January is over and done with and February is a short month. The days are starting to get a little longer and warmer weather is in sight.
Of course, I won't take the groundhog's word for it. My raccoons told me.
I trust raccoons over groundhogs. They're honest and reliable creatures.